The Tennessee Titans are gearing up for the 2023 NFL season, and several players have been making waves during the preseason. After finishing the previous season with a losing record, the Titans are looking to turn things around and make a strong push for the playoffs. In this article, we will take a closer look at four players who have seen their stock rise during the preseason: Julius Chestnut, Eric Garror, Chance Campbell, and Trevon Wesco. These players have shown great potential and can make a significant impact on the team's success this season.

Performance in the 2022-2023 NFL Season

Before we dive into the standout performances of these players in the preseason, let's briefly recap the Titans' performance in the previous NFL season. The team finished with a 7-10 record, falling short of expectations. Despite the disappointing outcome, there were still some bright spots. These include the exceptional performance of running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for over 1,500 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. However, the team struggled with consistency and faced challenges on both sides of the ball. These led to their subpar record.

Now let's look at the four Titans players who have skyrocketing stock amid the 2023 NFL preseason.

1. Julius Chestnut

Julius Chestnut was the Titans' leading rusher Saturday, carrying seven times for 46 yards. He also caught two passes for 15 yards and was able to show off his shiftiness despite his 228-pound frame. He even broke free for a game-long 26-yard run. Put simply, he outperformed second-year back, Hassan Haskins. After Jonathan Ward left with a knee injury late in the second quarter, Chestnut got plenty of late-game action. The battle among Ward, Haskins, and Chestnut for one or two roster spots will be close. However, Chestnut looked the best of the three Saturdays.

Julius Chestnut takes the screen for 33 yards #Titans#DALvsTEN on Prime Video

2. Eric Garror

An undrafted rookie out of Louisiana, Eric Garror made his presence felt on defense and special teams. He had four tackles, with two tackles for loss, from his cornerback spot. He also set up a late-game comeback bid with a 17-yard punt return in the fourth quarter. There's a bit of a logjam in the secondary with so many unproven players competing for second-string spots. However, if Garror continues to prove he's a solid tackler who can contribute on special teams, he'll stay in that logjam for a long while.

3. Chance Campbell

Chance Campbell played a lot more Saturday than fellow young linebacker Monty Rice. As such, it's difficult to know if that was because the Titans wanted Campbell to get the exposure or because they didn't want Rice to risk injury. Nevertheless, in his first game since suffering a major knee injury, Campbell played well enough to log three tackles in the first half. That was the most of any Titans linebacker before the reserves started coming in. Among Azeez Al-Shaair, Rice, Jack Gibbens, Luke Gifford, and Ben Niemann, the Titans have a lot of linebackers with more experience than Campbell. That said, Campbell is looking really good right now and might jump further up the depth chart.

4. Trevon Wesco

This may seem strange because Wesco Trevon didn't play in the Titans' first preseason game. Having said that, tight end Chig Okonkwo also didn't dress. Neither did former XFL standout Alize Mack, who is dealing with an injury. The Titans were light on tight ends available and still chose not to play the seasoned Wesco. It's another guess as to which tight ends the Titans are going to keep, and just how many of them. However, if Wesco is already in the resting group, that's probably a good sign for him. It likely means he's being preserved for the actual regular season.

Team Outlook

Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL season, the Tennessee Titans have reason to be optimistic. The performances of players like Julius Chestnut, Eric Garror, Chance Campbell, and Trevon Wesco during the preseason have provided a glimpse of the team's potential. With a solid mix of young talent and experienced veterans, the Titans have the pieces in place to compete at a high level. However, they will need to address some areas of concern. These include improving their defensive consistency and providing support for star running back Derrick Henry. If they can do so, the Titans have the potential to make a strong playoff push.

Looking Ahead

As the Titans prepare for the 2023 NFL season, the performances of their up-and-coming players during the preseason have given fans and analysts reason to be excited. These players have shown tremendous potential and can make a significant impact on the team's success. With a solid mix of young talent and experienced veterans, the Titans have the pieces in place to compete at a high level. As the regular season approaches, all eyes will be on these rising stars as they look to take the Titans to new heights.