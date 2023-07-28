Controversy surrounding the NFL running back market is currently dominating the training camp headlines. Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is now giving his two cents, emphasizing that he is ready to prove why running backs should be getting paid more, via NFL on ESPN.

“Just want to do anything possible to help show our value.”

This will be a scary headline to read for NFL defenders, especially those within the AFC South. Derrick Henry has been an absolute force for the Titans over the past few seasons, and giving him an extra motivation does not bode well for defenders trying to tackle him.

Derrick Henry joins many other running backs across the NFL in voicing their concern in how rushers are currently valued in the contract market. Guys like Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley were unable to come to terms on a contract extension by their franchise tag deadlines, starting a wave of storylines surrounding why running backs should be getting paid more.

Henry in particular will try not to pay too much mind to these headlines as he and the Titans prepare for a big year ahead. Tennessee recently signed DeAndre Hopkins to a free agent contract, cementing that they are going all in on contending this season. This will all depend on the play of quarterback Ryan Tannehill, but the Titans certainly have the pieces to be a postseason team.

Stay tuned into any more headlines about running backs and their respective contracts around the NFL. In the meantime, Derrick Henry will prepare for another season trying to dominate for the Titans.