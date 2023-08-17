Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis exited practice early on Thursday with an undisclosed injury.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that the injury required the training staff to examine Levis. So far, the only publicly available information about the nature of the injury is that it is “lower body,” per reporter Paul Kuharsky.

Vrabel is not yet sure if Levis will be healthy enough to play in the Titans' second preseason game on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.

For the Titans, Levis' injury could factor into who backs up starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the season. Levis is currently vying for that role against 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis.

Willis started three games for the Titans in his rookie season, with the team losing two of them. He was only inserted into the lineup after Tannehill suffered an injury. Willis has been listed as the no. 2 quarterback on the depth charts the team has released in training camp.

The Titans chose Will Levis in the second round of this year's draft. Many pundits pegged Levis as a first-round selection, but he slid all the way to the Titans' pick at no. 33. He ended his college career at the University of Kentucky after transferring from Penn State.

If Levis cannot play on Saturday, the Titans would likely look to add another quarterback to the roster before kickoff. Malik Willis started at QB in the team's first preseason game. But it is unlikely Vrabel would want Ryan Tannehill to be exposed to preseason snaps if Levis cannot dress.

Levis relieved Willis in the first game of the preseason. He finished the game 9-for-14 with 85 passing yards and an interception against the Chicago Bears.