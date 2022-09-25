Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season brings two of the game’s greatest quarterbacks back together. Tom Brady and the undefeated Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to Aaron Rodgers and the 1-1 Green Bay Packers in a showdown that could have massive implications in the NFC. Games featuring these two legends usually become instant classics, and this game should be no different.

Despite the pedigree of both quarterbacks, Brady and Rodgers have both had rocky starts to the season. Brady has completed just 59% of his passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, well below his torrid start last season. Rodgers has fared a bit better, completing 69.5% of his passes for 429 yards, two scores and one pick, but still hasn’t lit the world on fire.

This game will also be a competition of who can do more with less. The Bucs are missing Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Julio Jones is a game-time decision, and Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman will likely play through injuries. On the other side, Sammy Watkins and likely Christian Watson are out for the Packers, and Randall Cobb is dealing with an illness.

This contest could be a war of attrition, rather than the usual fireworks show when these two QBs meet. Both teams will likely rely on their strong defenses and running games to take the load off their star signal-callers. With all that in mind, here are a few bold predictions for Brady and the Bucs in this heavyweight matchup.

3. Tom Brady throws for 250 yards and a touchdown

While Tom Brady has defied the laws of aging for years now, he has looked mortal to start the 2022 season. He had an OK game in the opener against the Dallas Cowboys, throwing for 212 yards, a score and a pick. Week 2’s game against the New Orleans Saints was more frustrating, as Brady threw for just 190 yards, one score and two broken Microsoft tablets:

Green Bay has a pretty strong secondary, with Jaire Alexander and Darnell Savage leading the way. The Packers have the fourth-best pass defense in the league through two games, allowing just 158.5 yards per game. They struggled against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in week 1, but smothered Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears in Week 2.

With Green Bay’s strong defense and Tampa’s injury issues, this feels like the last game for Brady to bounce back, especially since he has been dealing with his own injury to his finger. However, this is a bold predictions list, AKA the last place for logic, so why not predict it? He may not be peak Brady right now, but he should be efficient and score at least once.

2. Avoiding turnovers

Tom Brady has uncharacteristically given up a turnover in each of the Bucs’ first two games. He threw a fourth-quarter pick against the Cowboys that could have gotten them back in the game if not for Tampa’s stout defense. He didn’t throw a pick against the Saints, but did mishandle a snap that abruptly ended a strong first drive.

The Packers’ defense may be strong too, but they haven’t been forcing many turnovers. Green Bay has just one forced turnover through two games, an interception of Fields last week. The Packers actually have a negative turnover differential on the season, with three giveaways to one takeaway.

A turnover-free game would be a huge step to Brady returning to his usual high standards. He doesn’t have to be perfect, but as long as he doesn’t turn the ball over, the Bucs will be happy. With how this game is shaping up, that may be enough to get the win.

1. Tom Brady leads the Bucs to a close, low-scoring win

The quarterbacks may be the biggest stars, but make no mistake, these are two defense-first teams. Tampa’s defense has played lights-out this season, sitting at first in scoring, second in turnover differential and fifth in total yards. Green Bay’s defense hasn’t been quite as dominant, but holding an opponent to 228 total yards is still impressive, even if it was just the Bears.

Expect this game to be a hard-fought, low-scoring, defensive slugfest. Both teams’ punters should be busy Sunday, and there may be a few turnovers too. It may not be as ugly as the Bucs-Saints game last week, but it could be close.

In the end, the team with the better defense will prevail, and that’s Tampa Bay. The last time these teams met in the regular season, the Bucs shut down Rodgers with two picks and five sacks in a 38-10 blowout. They could put up a similar performance in this game, even if the score is much closer.

This may not be a pretty game for Brady and the offense, but a win is a win. Tampa will ride its defense to a tough 17-13 win over Green Bay to move to 3-0 on the season. Even if this is an ugly game, NFL fans know Brady won’t stay down forever.