3 bold predictions for Tom Brady in season opener vs. Cowboys

It has been a hectic offseason for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Future Hall of Famer initially retired this offseason but after just 40 days he changed his mind and returned to the team. A shift in the head coaching and front office occurred with Todd Bowles set to take over as coach this season. Brady also notably missed 11 days of training camp for reasons that are still uncertain.

Regardless, Tom Brady is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and is coming off a terrific season. He has managed to cruise past all expectations and doubts in the past and this season could be no different even at his advanced age. The Bucs are set to match up with the Dallas Cowboys in the Sunday night matchup and here are three Tom Brady Week 1 bold predictions ahead of the season’s start.

3. Tom Brady gets sacked 3+ times

One concerning characteristic of this current Buccaneers roster is the lack of healthy offensive linemen. Left guard Aaron Stinnie tore his ACL and MCL and is set to miss the entire season. Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was also placed on the injured reserve after being carted off with a knee injury on the second day of training camp. All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs also suffered an abdominal injury and his status for Sunday is unclear after only having limited practice in recent days. While neither of the injuries looks serious, two other members of the offensive line sustained a knock in the final preseason game and were forced to leave.

Tom Brady has extended his career in a major way due to his focus on getting the ball out quickly, but this will be tested in Week 1. Having the proper offensive line is crucial to a quarterback’s success and there is a legitimate concern for the Buccaneers heading into the season. The unit is set to be a work in progress and Brady is set to be more vulnerable than usual in the season opener. Expect the Cowboys to secure three sacks on the superstar and for him to take some hits he is not accustomed to.

2. Brady throws touchdowns to three different wide receivers

While there are concerns with the offensive line, Tom Brady should feel confident in the weapons he has to throw the ball to. The wide receiver unit includes Mike Evans, Julio Jones, Russell Gage, Cameron Brate, and Kyle Rudolph. The Bucs are also expecting Chris Godwin to suit up in Week 1 after recovering from a torn ACL he sustained last December.

Considering the number of weapons that Brady has to work with, expect him to spread the ball around. In 2021, both Chris Godwin and Mike Evans had over 1,000 yards receiving with Rob Gronkowski shortly behind them with 802 receiving yards. Look for Tom Brady to get each of his receivers involved as the offense begins to figure itself out. This should especially be expected in the red zone. Julio Jones is a terrific additional red zone threat with Mike Evans and the rest of the crew still sure to get their opportunities as well.

Look for Brady to throw at least three touchdowns and for them to find their hands into different wide receivers.

1. Tom Brady throws for 350+ yards

There certainly seems to be more doubt surrounding Tom Brady this season than has been the case in past years. The 45-year-old has blown past all expectations thus far in his career. While it is said that Father Time catches up to everyone, Brady has not followed this pattern yet. His arm strength still looks impressive and the Cowboys are vulnerable to giving up pass yards.

In 2021, the Cowboys ranked 18th in the NFL in yards allowed by giving up 350.4 passing yards per game. They also had the third most passing yards allowed in a game all season last year by giving up 445 yards to the New England Patriots. While Trevon Diggs is a constant threat to make a big play, he also is incredibly vulnerable to giving up big plays to the receiver he is matched up with. Pro Football Focus stated that Diggs allowed 1,068 yards in coverage last season which was the most in the NFL.

In the opening week of 2022, expect Tom Brady to take advantage of this and make an impact through the air. Brady hit this mark in seven games last season including the Buccaneers’ Week 17 matchup against the Cowboys. Look for Brady to prove he returned with the intention of contending once again this year and make a statement in Week 1. Expect him to exceed 350 yards through the air and play a valuable role in the Bucs’ offensive production.