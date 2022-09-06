3 bold predictions for Buccaneers star Tom Brady in the 2022 NFL season

Tom Brady is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief retirement, Brady will be back for his 23rd NFL season as he attempts to continue to add to a legacy that is already set in stone. That makes crafting our Tom Brady predictions for the 2022 NFL season a bit of a complicated task.

For one, Brady has already accomplished pretty much everything any NFL player could have ever dreamed of. He’s won Super Bowls, MVP awards, holds multiple passing records in the history of the league, and so much more. But Brady is intent on doing his best to put his legacy as the greatest player in the sports’ history out of reach, and another strong season with the Bucs could do just that.

With Brady under center, the Buccaneers look to be among the most dangerous teams in the NFL yet again. Let’s take a look at three bold predictions for Brady in the upcoming season and see what it could mean for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3. Tom Brady will break NFL’s single-season passing yards record

Brady passed Drew Brees to take over the all time passing yards record last year, and he will continue to add distance between himself and the rest of his quarterback peers this season. Brady threw for 5316 yards last season, which was the most yards he had thrown for in a single season of his career. Of course, it helped that he had 17 games to accomplish that rather than 16, but still, it’s a pretty impressive feat.

Even with the extra game, Brady accomplished this with a beat up wide receiver corps that saw Chris Godwin tear his ACL, Antonio Brown force his way off the team, and Scotty Miller disappear into thin air. By the end of the season, Brady was throwing passes to Mike Evans, Rob Gronkowski, and a bunch of no-names behind them on the depth chart.

Now Brady will have Evans, Godwin, Russell Gage, and Julio Jones at his disposal. Considering how close he was to breaking Peyton Manning’s single-season passing record of 5477 yards last season, it seems reasonable to expect him to at least come close again. The expectation here is that Brady will be the first player in NFL history to eclipse the 5500 yard mark in a single season, allowing him to pick up another all-time record before he wraps up his career.

2. Tom Brady will win his fourth MVP award

For as consistently good as he has been throughout his career, it’s somewhat surprising that Brady has only won three MVP awards throughout his career. He had to have otherworldly seasons in 2007 and 2010 to win the award, and a lack of other competitors in 2017 allowed Brady to pick up his third MVP award. But it’s clear he probably could have won the award several other times if voters had obliged.

Brady very nearly added a fourth MVP award to his tally last season, but ended up coming in behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers. That won’t be the case come the 2022 season.

Brady will lock up his fourth MVP as he leads a dominant Buccaneers offense through a strong campaign. Brady has a ton of pass catching talent on offense alongside him, and again, considering the numbers he put up last season with a weak supporting cast, it’s tough to see Brady regressing this season. If Brady can take over the single-season passing yards record, he should have an inside track to win this award.

1. Tom Brady will win his eighth Super Bowl

The thing that truly makes Brady stand out from his competitors is his seven Super Bowl victories. Brady always finds a way to not only lead his team to the big game, but also help them win it. His winning pedigree on the game’s biggest stage is truly unprecedented.

In a weaker NFC, the Buccaneers and Brady stand as one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the conference. Teams like the Packers and Los Angeles Rams stand alongside Tampa in this regard, but there are far more teams in the AFC that will be battling for a Super Bowl berth than in the NFC. That should help Brady in his quest to make it back to the Super Bowl for the 11th time.

Considering the level of talent atop the AFC, it’s going to be tough for Brady to come away with his eighth Super Bowl title, but who are we to bet against Brady? Brady has also won the past four Super Bowls during odd numbered years (2015, 2017, 2019, 2021), so it seems like it may be time for him to win again. Another Super Bowl for Brady would make his untouchable legacy even more legendary.