Tom Brady is happily retired from playing football, but the competitive juices must still be flowing in the body of the 46-year-old former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. Perhaps looking to quell his thirst for some action, Brady took to the court of famed NBA trainer CJ Brickley and put up some shots.

And quite honestly, Tom Brady's form looked nice.

Tom Brady putting up shots on the basketball court 👀 (via @TomBrady)pic.twitter.com/LfmqW34uD7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This begs the question: How perfect can Tom Brady get?

Although his release isn't the quickest and his lower-body mechanics might need a little bit more work, it can't be denied that Brady was making one splash after another.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Brady did not build a legendary career in football out of athleticism. He was always among the least athletic guys on any given snap during his playing days in the NFL, but he's got good size (6-foot-4) and an unquenchable desire to be perfect on the field — two qualities that could have served him well if he decided to play basketball over football.

In any case, it's safe to say that he chose the right sport, as evidenced by the seven Super Bowl rings, three NFL MVP awards, and a bunch more accolades he collected through his memorable football career.

Will Tom Brady unretire again?

Rumors are swirling again that Brady might give the NFL yet another go following the brutal injury suffered by quarterback and fellow future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers during his debut for the New York Jets Monday night. Don't count on Brady to return, though. But who knows?