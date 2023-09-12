New York Jets' newly recruited quarterback Aaron Rodgers met an unfortunate injury when Buffalo Bills edge rusher Leonard Floyd sacked him in the first drive of their Week 1 game. The injury was so serious that Rodgers had to be helped off the field. He was even carted off the sidelines to the medical room, which suggests the injury was serious.

As per reports, Rodgers has sustained an ankle injury and will no longer return to the game. Jets' QB2 Zach Wilson took the reigns that early in the game after the unfortunate incident. However, a recent tweet from Nick Wright has sent Twitter into a frenzy and has caught widespread attention from fans and media alike.

“If Rodgers' injury is as bad as this halftime show is making it sound like it is, then there’s only one possible answer: Tom Brady to the Jets,” Wright wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Nick Wright, on a humorous note, suggested that if the injury to Aaron Rodgers is as bad as it seems then Tom Brady could be the option that the Jets can look at.

Prior to the season, the Jets made a big shuffle to their roster by trading for Rodgers along with some of his key players from the Green Bay Packers. The Jets, who have only won one Super Bowl since their inception, wanted Rodgers to guide them to the glory that has evaded them since 1969.

On the other hand, Tom Brady was recently honored by the New England Patriots in their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The legendary quarterback retired from the NFL for good earlier this 2023. Brady will be inducted in the Patriots Hall of Fame next summer and will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame by 2028.