Robert Kraft was like many New England Patriots fans when he watched Tom Brady speak during his ceremony at halftime of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the middle of his speech, Brady declared that “I'm a Patriot for life.” As the team's former quarterback said that, Kraft was notably excited standing behind him.

“Oh, that's f**king awesome,” Kraft appeared to say.

This is great. Robert Kraft’s reaction to Tom Brady saying he’s a Patriot for life: “Oh that’s f*cking awesome.” (🎥: @PatriotsCLNS) pic.twitter.com/lvmSF8hOXv — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) September 11, 2023

Prior to Tom Brady's speech on Sunday, Robert Kraft introduced him and shared that the quarterback was going to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.

Brady left the team in 2020 after winning six Super Bowls over his 20 seasons with the franchise. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Kraft explained why he made sure to bring Brady back to Foxborough in his first game following his retirement.

“He's really excited and I'm excited, because our fans never really got a chance to say goodbye in a proper way. And we're going to do something special and unique with him,” Kraft said.

Brady attended Sunday's game with an estimated 20 family members and friends. There were also a couple dozen of his former teammates that made their way to the match, standing of to the side of the stage during his speech at halftime.

Prior to the Eagles showdown, Brady was designated as the first “Keeper of the Light” at Gillette Stadium, standing atop the new light tower and rang the bell as the Patriots took the field. He also sat in Kraft's owner's box during the game with his parents and kids.