We're back with our predictions and picks for Wednesday's slate of NBA action as we head over to Madison Square Garden for our primetime matchup of the night. The San Antonio Spurs (3-4) visit the New York Knicks (3-4) in Victor Wembanyama's New York City debut. Check out our NBA odds series for our Spurs-Knicks prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently 3-4 after losing two consecutive games and dropping a very bad loss to the Indiana Pacers in their last contest. They're feeling the recent loss of rookie Devin Vassell to injury, but they're hoping to get back on track during their first time against the Knicks.

The New York Knicks come into this game off a great win over the new-look Los Angeles Clippers. They were able to silence the hype of James Harden's debut as they finished the double-digit win on their home floor. Now, they'll hope to once again silence the hype as Victor Wembanyama comes to town.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Knicks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +9.5 (-110)

New York Knicks: -9.5 (-110)

Over: 224.5 (-112)

Under: 224.5 (-108)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Knicks

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are seeing Victor Wembanyama develop right before their eyes and it's clear he's going to be the cornerstone of their franchise for a very long time. However, he's not going to be able to do it alone this year and he'll need his young teammates to step up as well. Devin Vassell has been a great addition in the scoring department, but his absence to injury has been felt by their team. Point guard Jeremy Sochan is another key player for them in facilitating the offense and they'll need to see him take a scoring role in Vassell's absence.

A big bright spot in the Spurs this year has been their ability to take care of the basketball as a relatively inexperienced team. It's clear Coach Popovich is implementing a complimentary offense for them and no one player has too much pressure to score the ball. Doug McDermott stepped up in a big way and led the team with 17 points in their last game, so it's promising to see their three-point attack also coming together. They'll have a tough matchup covering against the Knicks, but expect Victor Wembanyama to show out in his MSG debut.

Why The Knicks Could Cover The Spread

Following a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks that saw some miscommunication in their locker room, the Knicks responded in a huge way by shutting down the Los Angeles Clippers on their home court. All the hype was surrounding James Harden and his debut with the Clippers, but the Knicks quickly silenced any hype and proved themselves once again. They were very lucky to see the return of RJ Barrett to the lineup as he scored a 26 points and added four assists. After become frustrated against the Bucks, Julius Randle responded very well by notching a team-high 27 points and added 10 rebounds. Still, the Knicks had 20 total turnovers and will need to clean up their act if they want to cover against San Antonio.

The most impressive part of the Knicks' last win was their ability to contain the starting lineup of the Clippers. While they didn't know what to expect with James Harden in the lineup, the Knicks did a great job of shifting focus to Paul George and Kawhi Leonard and making sure they didn't get hot. They also forced the Clippers into 22 turnovers as they held the high-powered offense to under 100 points in their first game together. As the more experienced team, they should be able to cover against the Spurs if they can keep their chemistry going.

Final Spurs-Knicks Prediction & Pick

This will be a very exciting game to see Victor Wembanyama make his Madison Square Garden debut. However, with Devin Vassell still out, they may have another tough time scoring the basketball against the staunch defense of New York. Julius Randle plays very physically and it'll be interesting to see how he handles the rookie Wembanyama opposite of him.

Without Vassell, the Spurs will need Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson to help carry the load in the scoring. However, they have a number of mismatches against the veteran Knicks and it could be a tough game to cover for them. For our prediction, let's go the safe route and take the New York Knicks to cover this spread at home.

Final Spurs-Knicks Prediction & Pick: New York Knicks -9.5 (-110)