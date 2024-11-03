Legendary former NFL quarterback Tom Brady accomplished nearly everything possible during his time with the New England Patriots and later the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning multiple championships and becoming a bonafide first-ballot Hall of Famer as arguably the greatest QB in history.

So, how exactly would he perform if he traded his cleats for skates? Fans caught a glimpse of how he looked on the ice, as he suited up in hockey gear at the practice facility of the New Jersey Devils, the RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House in Newark, New Jersey.

And on hand to witness it was former NHL forward Tie Domi, who had a funny chirp toward his son Max Domi, via NHL.com.

“He’s coming for you Max!” said Tie in the video. “It’s 10 minutes in, he’s already flying.”

“Come on Max! Day 1!” Brady said in response.

Shortly afterward, Max Domi was interviewed and explained that he was happy to see Brady on the ice and that it would be great for fans to take notice, via The Hockey News.

“To see him finally step into our shoes a little bit in our world, it's pretty spectacular,” Domi said. “It's great for the game. I think he has a whole new appreciation for how hard it is just to skate, let alone play in an NHL game. But he's definitely a fan of it now.”

Domi is following in his father's footsteps of playing with the Leafs, having signed with them in the summer of 2023 as a free-agent and agreeing to extend his relationship with the team this offseason with a four-year contract extension.

He and the Leafs are in action against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night.

Tom Brady is now the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Following his accomplished NFL career, Brady has delved into the world of broadcasting, having joined Fox and is a handful of broadcasts into a hefty 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Corp.

Brady is also now the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, something that principal team owner Mark Davis said will aid the team and that he'll be leaning upon Brady for advice, via CBS Sports.

“Although Tom can't play, I think he can help us select a quarterback in the future and potentially train him as well,” Davis said. “So it's a huge benefit for the organization.”

Can Brady bring success to an organization in desperate need of it?