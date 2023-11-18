The jersey that Tom Brady wore in his final game with the Buccaneers just sold for bonkers bucks at a Sotheby's auction

There are many, many different levels of rich. For example, there's a level of rich where you could decide, on a whim, ‘You know what darlin', tonight we're going to a steakhouse for dinner and getting a bottle of wine and I'm having surf ‘n' turf.' Then there's a level of rich where, on a whim, you could say ‘You know what darlin', tonight we're gonna book tickets for a weekend trip to New York City and we'll go see Hamilton.' Then there's a level of rich where you can do both of those things and also decide, on a whim, ‘I'm gonna go ahead and drop just under $1.4 million on a game-worn and signed Tom Brady jersey,' and that's the level of rich I'm writing about today.

Tom Brady played in his final career game earlier in 2023 in a Wild Card Round postseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and now the jersey he wore on the field during that game has sold for a record amount of money at a Sotheby's auction.

Tom Brady’s jersey worn in the final game of his career just sold at Sotheby’s for $1,391,000. A record for a football jersey. pic.twitter.com/gHt45SCJDC — Chase Jordan (@goatcollect) November 18, 2023

Now Lord knows if I had millions of dollars in my bank account I'd wind up spending a large chunk of that dough on surf ‘n' turf dinners and the best seats in the house for Hamilton, along with many things that are far more useless than a game-worn jersey of one of the greatest athletes in the history of team sports, but even still, it's hard to imagine spending nearly ten times as much money on an NFL jersey than Al Davis spent when he purchased the Raiders franchise back in 1966. Go ahead and cry inflation if you want, but both of my parents were already alive in 1966. It's not like Al Davis was pulling up with a large burlap sack of Buffalo Nickels when he bought the Raiders.

Personally, I'm a little surprised that it's Brady's final Buccaneers jersey that currently has the record for the most expensive football jersey ever sold. It would be like finding out a Michael Jordan Wizards jersey sold for more than any jersey he wore for the Bulls or for North Carolina. But hey, for all I know, a super-rich Buccaneers fan is on his way from Vegas to New York City right now to enjoy a steak dinner and a Hamilton performance, all while wearing the stupid expensive jersey he just purchased.