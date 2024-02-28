Reports suggest that former NFL star Tom Brady has come to terms with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's relationship with Joaquim Valente, a jiu-jitsu trainer, MSN reports. According to sources, Brady has acknowledged that Bündchen's romance with Valente began “years ago,” despite her claim that they only started dating in June 2023.
An insider revealed that while Bündchen insists on the timeline, Brady, 46, is reportedly not convinced and believes their relationship started earlier. Nevertheless, he is learning to adapt to the new dynamic in his family and is focused on co-parenting with Bündchen for the sake of their children.
Tom Brady, who shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian, with Bündchen, is reportedly making efforts to keep things amicable with Valente, understanding that he plays a role in his children's lives. Although Brady and Valente are not friends, the former NFL star acknowledges Valente's presence and believes he is a good influence on his kids.
News of Bündchen and Valente's relationship surfaced when they were spotted kissing on Valentine's Day in their Miami neighborhood. Despite Bündchen's previous denial of any romantic involvement with Valente, sources have confirmed their relationship.
Meanwhile, Brady has been seen spending time with model Irina Shayk, indicating that he is exploring his options romantically.
Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce eight months before she reportedly started dating Valente. Despite their split, the couple remains focused on co-parenting and maintaining a healthy relationship for the sake of their children.
Bündchen has expressed gratitude for Valente's positive influence on her family, emphasizing their friendship and his support. The former couple also shares a son, Jack, from Brady's previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.
As Brady navigates this new chapter, he appears to be prioritizing his children's well-being and handling the family dynamic with grace and maturity.