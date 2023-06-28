Just weeks ago, Tom Cruise was livid at Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer for hogging up all of the IMAX screens ahead of the release of his film, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. However, it appears that Cruise has buried the hatchet (at least somewhat) as he shared a heartfelt message for moviegoers.

“This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can't wait to see on the big screen,” Cruise said in an Instagram post. He posed in the pictures with Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (and Part Two) director Christopher McQuarrie in front of posters of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Barbie, and, yes, even Oppenheimer.

The post continued with a tribute to Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, who, like Cruise, received an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year. “Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy,” he said.

He concluded by acknowledging the July 21 double feature of Oppenheimer and Barbie, saying, “I love a double feature, and it doesn't get more explosive (or more pink) than one with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's Barbie.”

Tom Cruise's latest adrenaline-fueled thriller, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, is set to hit theaters a week and a half before Oppenheimer and Barbie take over. The seventh film in the Mission: Impossible franchise sees Cruise pitted against the threat of AI.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on July 12.