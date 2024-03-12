Right after Oppenheimer swept the 2024 Oscars, Christopher Nolan's next project is already in the works.
According to @CultureCrave on X, the Oscar-winning director is already writing his next project.
Christopher Nolan has reportedly started writing his next film
(via @PuckNews) pic.twitter.com/Kxy04djjrl
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 12, 2024
With how much of a masterpiece Oppenheimer was, now people are curious about what Christopher Nolan's next project will be. From Interstellar to Tenet to the Ciliian Murphy-starred film, he's known for making different kinds of movies. With that, it's hard to predict what his next genre will be.
According to Yahoo News, he once said he'd like to make a scary movie. However, he's still waiting for a really good idea. In regards if that's the project he's writing about, it seems possible but at the same time impossible.
Some people also think Nolan would be a good fit for the James Bond movies. But he hasn't officially signed on for any Bond film. And has not shown interest in that too. Like most directors with creative freedom, he wants to make sure any project he takes on is the right fit for him creatively.
For now, Christopher Nolan keeps his next projects a secret until probably when he's done. But what we do know is that Nolan works closely with a small group of people and likes to keep control over his movies. But whatever he does next, it's likely to be exciting and visually stunning.
Now that the Oscars campaign is out of the window, fans will be keeping an eye out for updates on Christopher Nolan's next projects. Hopefully, with Robert Pattinson too.