After winning their first Academy Awards earlier this month for their epic film Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan and his wife and producing partner Emma Thomas will be given the honors of knighthood and damehood for their services in the film industry, Variety reported.
King Charles III himself personally approved the honors. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos will also be given the honor as Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services in the creative industry.
The honors are traditionally given in person by a senior member of the Royal Family during the investiture ceremony.
Knighthood and damehood for Nolan and Thomas
Nolan had already been awarded the CBE in 2019. The filmmaker's Oppenheimer biopic racked up 13 nominations at the recently concluded 96th Academy Awards. The movie won seven out of the 13 nominations. Nolan received two for best motion picture of the year and best achievement in directing.
The filmmaker is British-American, the son of a British father and American father, holding both American and British citizenships. Thomas is British. Nolan has been nominated eight times in different categories such as best adapted screenplay (Oppenheimer) and best writing original screenplay (2010's Inception).
Sarandos, an American, became co-chief executive officer for Netflix in 2020. He has greenlit several shows including the Emmy Award-winning series The Crown, which details the story of the current British Royal Family starting with the late Queen Elizabeth II and her consort Prince Philip's love story. Its latest and last season dealt with the death of Princess Diana, King Charles' first wife and the mother of Princes William and Harry.
Sarandos said in a statement about receiving the honor, “The U.K.'s creative brilliance, quality craftsmanship and best in class production facilities make it an extraordinary place to invest. We couldn't be more excited to be part of the creative community here and this is a real honor.”
Order of the British Empire 101
There are currently five classes of appointment for the Order. From highest to lowest, these are: Knight Grand Cross or Dame Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (GBE), Knight Commander or Dame Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE or DBE), Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (CBE), Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) and Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE).
The honors were established by King George V, Queen Elizabeth II's father, in 1917 to those who have contributed to the arts and sciences, work with charitable and welfare organizations and public service.
Those who have the two most senior ranks are entitled to use the style of Sir for the men and Dame for the women before their first names. Nolan and Thomas can now be referred to as Sir Christopher and Dame Emma.
The honors are usually called the New Year Honors and are announced at the beginning of the year and on King Charles III's birthday. However, they are sometimes awarded after special events, which would most likely explain why Nolan and Thomas are receiving theirs now after winning their Oscars.
The ceremony is usually held at the Buckingham Palace by the UK monarch. However, since King Charles is currently taking a break from his public duties due to his cancer treatment, there is no set date yet for the honorees to receive their knighthoods and membership to the Order.