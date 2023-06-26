Sometimes, if no one else is going to support you, you have to do it on your own. That's exactly what Tom Holland is doing with his new Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room.

Speaking to Unilad on their Get a Job show, Holland took the negative reviews right on the chin. “It's no secret that my show [The Crowded Room] has been so horribly reviewed, but I'm here today to promote the show and I'm still here. I'm very resilient. It's a good quality,” he said.

He also compared seeing those negative reviews to being a fan of Tottenham Hotspur — a club that has never won the Premier League: “I think being a Tottenham fan is somewhat like being in The Crowded Room. It has taught me resilience. Tottenham has never won anything and supporting them is incredibly difficult.”

The Crowded Room chronicles a series of interrogation interviews between Danny Sullivan (Holland) and Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried). The former was arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979, and throughout the interviews, his story is slowly revealed. Five episodes have aired thus far on Apple TV+ with a new episode coming on June 30.

Reviews of the new series weren't kind as Holland suggested. The series currently sits at 31% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes (however, the audience score is at a healthy 89%).

Tom Holland is currently in the midst of a year-long break from acting as a result of The Crowded Room. Hopefully, fans of the actor will get to see him return to the silver screen (and hopefully in better projects).

