Tom Holland made waves last week when during an interview about his new Apple TV+ show The Crowded Room, he revealed his plans to take a year-long break from acting. Many assumed that the break began right after the show premiered, but the Spider-Man actor recently clarified those comments and provided an update that will make fans happy.

Recently appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, Holland clarified the comments about his year-long break. He first tackled the rumor that he was taking a break due to the negative reviews the show got — the series was, at one point, his lowest-scoring project to date on Rotten Tomatoes but has since jumped up to a 27% score from critics —but that is not the case.

“It's so funny. Obviously, The Crowded Room came out, [and] we didn't have very favorable reviews, so the press story is that I have taken the year because of the reviews,” Holland said.

But he would then reveal that he's eight months into his year-long break.

“I'm eight months into my year off. I've been chilling at home in London, going to Grands Prix, but what I will like to say is I would like to say a massive thank you to my fans, and the people that have seen the show because we're at a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes,” he continued (the show is actually at a 91% now).

He concluded, “I feel so grateful that I have a wonderful community of people that support me and are there for me so I'm honored and really excited for the rest of the show to come out.”

Tom Holland, who's most known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, plays Danny Sullivan in The Crowded Room. The show is framed as a series of interrogation interviews between Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried) and Sullivan. The first three episodes premiered on Apple TV+ on June 9 and will release an episode weekly every Friday through July 28.

The first three episodes of The Crowded Room are streaming on Apple TV+. The next episode will premiere on June 16.