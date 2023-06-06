Tom Holland, most known for his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the MCU, has had an up-and-down career outside of Marvel. That was further proven as his latest Apple TV+ series, The Crowded Room, made ugly history for the young actor.

Currently, while only based on seven reviews, The Crowded Room has a 14% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. That means that only one critic gave the film a “positive' review, and even that was a 3/5 score from Dan Einav of the Financial Times. This is the lowest-rated project in Holland's career.

The project that previously held that (dis)honor was Dolittle — the film starring Holland's MCU co-star Robert Downey Jr. — which holds a 15% from critics. That film has a total of 242 reviews, so that says even more about that project if that many contributed and it still bottomed out at 15%.

But outside of Holland's MCU work, many of his recent projects have been poorly received. After Dolittle, he did have back-to-back projects that were “positively” received — Onward (88%) and The Devil All the Time (64%) — before answering back with Cherry (37%) and Chaos Walking (21%). Spider-Man: No Way Home — his latest MCU appearance — did rebound with a 93% before Uncharted came out and has a score of 41%.

It's important to note that Rotten Tomatoes scores should not be taken at face value. While it may seem like Tom Holland's latest show holds a 14% meaning that it scored a 14% out of 100%, it merely means that 14% of the reviews were “fresh,” meaning a 3/5 (or 60%) or higher. So even if all seven critics gave The Crowded Room a 3/5 — which is barely above average — it would have a 100% on the platform. Even still, only one critic giving it a “fresh” review is still worrying.

The Crowded Room stars Holland as Danny Sullivan — a man being interrogated for his involvement in a shooting. Amanda Seyfried plays Rya Goodwin, the person conducting the interviews as Sullivan's past is slowly uncovered through the series of chats that they have.

The Crowded Room will premiere its first three episodes on June 9 and will release a new episode every Friday after on Apple TV+.