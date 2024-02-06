Tom Holland will star in a West End production of Romeo and Juliet.

Tom Holland will be going to West End pretty soon. The MCU Spider-Man actor recently revealed his next career move. He will star in a production of Romeo and Juliet.

This isn't his first rodeo when it comes to the stage. Holland previously starred in Billy Elliot the Musical from 2008-10.

Still, it's a surprising (but welcomed) move seeing him return to the stage.

Romeo and Juliet

After teasing a big announcement, Holland revealed on February 6 that he will star in the West End production of Romeo and Juliet. It will be directed by Jamie Lloyd.

A short teaser trailer was also unveiled. “Violent delights have violent ends,” the trailer teases.

Tickets will go on sale on February 13. Registration to buy tickets has also opened. The Romeo and Juliet production will only run for 12 weeks at the Duke of York's Theatre beginning in May 2024.

Tom Holland gained notoriety for his performance in Billy Elliot the Musical as a kid. He then went on to star in the film In the Heart of the Sea, which also featured future MCU co-star Chris Hemsworth. Holland also starred in The Lost City of Z in 2016.

He made his MCU debut in 2016's Captain America: Civil War. Holland was introduced as the franchise's Peter Parker/Spider-Man. From there, he would lead three solo films, most recently No Way Home, and appear in Avengers Infinity War and Endgame.

Recently, Holland has stretched his wings from the MCU. He voiced roles in Spies in Disguise, Dolittle, and Onward from 2019-20. Holland also took on more dramatic roles in the likes of The Devil All the Time and Cherry. Sony has attempted to start another franchise with him as the leading man, that being Uncharted with Mark Wahlberg. Holland also starred in The Crowded Room for Apple TV+ in 2023.