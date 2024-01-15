Tom Holland and Zendaya watch their first MCU solo outing, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Tom Holland and Zendaya will rewatch one of their MCU films, Spider-Man: Homecoming. The Uncharted actor recently spoke about how they reminisce about the experience.

Reminiscing about the MCU

Speaking to ExtraTV, Holland revealed that he does rewatch his own projects. “I definitely watch my stuff,” he said. “I sometimes think I am my best critic. I really, like, know what it is that I can do, and sometimes I will see something and go, ‘D**n! I could have pushed more there.' Really, once something has come out, I kind of leave it to bed.”

He then revealed that he and Zendaya will rewatch their first Spider-Man solo film, Homecoming. However, this isn't to be critical of his performance. Holland and his partner like to reminisce about the good times.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 [Homecoming] and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” Holland revealed. “I love those movies, and I love savoring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it's so special. It's such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”

He concluded, “I wouldn't be the man I am today without that job.”

In the MCU, Holland plays Peter Parker/Spider-Man. Zendaya plays his on-screen love interest, MJ, in the trilogy. Their most recent adventure, No Way Home, nearly grossed $2 billion at the box office.

Tom Holland may be synonymous with his Spider-Man role, but he has acted in other high-profile projects. He is also known for his roles in Spies in Disguise, Onward, The Devil All the Time, and Cherry. Holland also starred with Mark Wahlberg and Sophia Ali in Uncharted.