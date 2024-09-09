The upcoming Spider-Man 4 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), led by Tom Holland, has found its director in Shang-Chi helmer Destin Daniel Cretton.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Cretton is in talks to helm Spider-Man 4. This officially brings an end to Jon Watts' tenure in the MCU. He directed all three of the previous Holland-led movies starting with Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Watts is currently promoting his first non-MCU adventure since Spider-Man: No Way Home, Wolfs. It recently premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and stars Brad Pitt and George Clooney.

Wolfs will receive a limited theatrical release on September 20, 2024, before being available to stream on Apple TV+ one week later.

Who is Destin Daniel Cretton?

Spider-Man 4 director Destin Daniel Cretton is best known for directing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. He first gained notoriety for directing Short Term 12.

Three of his movies — Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, and Just Mercy — star Brie Larson. She also appeared in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi as Captain Marvel.

At one point, Cretton was supposed to direct the fifth Avengers movie when it was still called The Kang Dynasty. However, he stepped down from the role. He is still developing a Wonder Man series for Marvel.

Shang-Chi was a modest hit for Marvel. It grossed over $430 million while in theaters. In comparison to other 2021 Marvel releases, such as Black Widow and Eternals, it was a hit.

Black Widow grossed just $379 million worldwide. It is one of the lowest-grossing movies in the entire franchise. Eternals did not fare much better, grossing $402 million.

Ultimately, Shang-Chi was the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022 behind, ironically, Spider-Man: No Way Home. No Way Home made over $1.9 billion worldwide.

Tom Holland's Spider-Man run

Tom Holland's run as Spider-Man began in 2016 in Captain America: Civil War. He made a brief appearance as Peter Parker/Spider-Man. He was recruited to be a part of Tony Stark/Iron Man's team against Steve Rogers/Captain America.

The following year, he led his first solo movie, Spider-Man: Homecoming. He starred in it alongside Michael Keaton, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, and Robert Downey Jr.

A couple of years later, Holland received a second solo movie, Far from Home. The movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide at the box office. Jake Gyllenhaal starred in it as the antagonist, Mysterio.

From there, Holland starred in two Avengers movies. He first had a pivotal role in Infinity War, once again teaming with Downey's Iron Man. A year later, he reprised the role in Endgame.

In 2021, the final installment in Holland's first trilogy, No Way Home, was released. It nearly grossed $2 billion at the box office during its run.

No Way Home weaved several generations of Spider-Man fans together. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield both returned to reprise their roles from their respective series.

Since then, Holland's iteration of the character has not been seen. Now that Spider-Man 4 has a director, expect more developments shortly. It is unknown who will star in Spider-Man 4 with Holland. Perhaps Zendaya and Jacob Batalon will reprise their roles as MJ and Ned, respectively.