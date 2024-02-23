Exciting news has emerged from Lionsgate as they announce a significant development in the production of the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the manga classic “Naruto,” per Variety. The studio has closed a deal with acclaimed director Destin Daniel Cretton, known for his work on “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” to write and direct the film.
Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, made the announcement, highlighting the magnitude of bringing the beloved manga created by Masashi Kishimoto to the big screen. “Naruto” has garnered immense popularity worldwide, with over 250 million copies printed in more than 60 countries and territories.
Furthermore, Cretton expressed his honor in meeting Kishimoto and shared his excitement to collaborate on bringing “Naruto” to life in a cinematic adaptation. Kishimoto himself expressed his confidence in Cretton's directorial prowess, citing his ability to create compelling dramas and his willingness to embrace input from the manga's creator during their meeting in Tokyo.
Also, the collaboration between Cretton and Kishimoto signifies a significant leap forward in the development of the “Naruto” adaptation, which has been in the works at Lionsgate since late 2015. With Cretton's involvement, the project gains momentum towards its long-awaited debut on the silver screen.
Cretton's previous collaboration with Lionsgate on “The Glass Castle” demonstrates his ability to craft engaging narratives, making him a fitting choice to helm the “Naruto” movie. James Myers and Jon Humphrey, both seasoned executives at Lionsgate, will oversee the project, ensuring its smooth progression through production.
As fans eagerly anticipate the live-action adaptation of “Naruto,” the involvement of director Destin Daniel Cretton promises an exciting and faithful portrayal of the beloved manga's captivating world.