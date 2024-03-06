Content creation, YouTubers, and Twitch streamers have now been a consistent presence in the online space. Meet the top 10 richest female gamers and streamers as of March 2024.
The Top 10 Richest Female Streamers and Gamers in March 2024
The trend of pandering to young audiences will be prevalent in this list. If you’re not familiar with some of them, perhaps a younger sibling, nephew, niece, or child is. Most of the creators on this list produce content geared towards the younger Gen Z to Gen Alpha generations, and they’re good at what they do.
10. IamSanna
At the top 10 is IamSanna, a U.S.-based YouTube content creator focusing on Roblox. She has over 3,000 videos on her YouTube channel and boasts over 6.6 million subscribers on this platform. On top of this, she also has 600k followers on Instagram.
IamSanna reportedly has a net worth of $1.8 million.
9. Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten
Kathleen Belsten, more known as Loserfruit, comes in at 9th on this list with a net worth of $2 million. Despite her ranking, she enjoys the most followers on Twitch on this list with almost 3 million, and this is on top of her 4 million subscribers on her YouTube channel and over a million on her Instagram.
Her content and streams mostly focus on Fortnite, and she also started a podcast named “ALL IN” a few years back but has since stopped producing this type of content.
8. Tiffany “iHasCupquake” Garcia
Tiffany Garcia, also known as iHasCupquake, ranks 8th on the list with a similar $2 million net worth. She has been a long-time content creator in the YouTube community and has made a wide variety of content ranging from art and cosplay to lifestyle and gameplay. While she has over 200,000 followers on Twitch, her main platform is her YouTube where she enjoys almost 7 million subscribers.
Yammy reportedly has a net worth of $2.5 million, thanks to her kid-oriented content that features games like Gacha Life, Minecraft, and Roblox on her YouTube channel with 4 million subscribers.
6. ZaiLetsPlay
ZaiLetsPlay comes in at 6th with an estimated net worth of $3 million, thanks to her Roblox content broadcasted to her channel with over 3 million YouTube subscribers.
5. StacyPlays
StacyPlays, a content creator primarily focusing on Minecraft, comes in at 5th. Despite having the least YouTube following on this list, she still has a reported $5.7 million net worth. Apart from her main channel which focuses on Minecraft, she also runs a vlog channel that she has recently revived. This secondary vlog channel has almost 400,000 subscribers.
4. LDShadowLady
British YouTuber LDShadowLady is the 4th highest-earning female gamer with a reported net worth of over $6 million. Following the trend of this list, she also focuses on Minecraft-related content for her 7 million YouTube subscribers.
3. LaurenZside
LaurenZside begins the top 3 female gamers with her reported net worth of $8 million. With almost 8.5 million subscribers on her YouTube, LaurenZside produces a variety of content from gameplay, reactions, and even a YouTube Originals series called “Secret Saboteurs.”
ItsFunneh gaps closely with a reported net worth of $10 million, thanks to her Roblox and Minecraft content. On top of this, she also occasionally posts vlogs and features a variety of games. Her YouTube sub count of almost 11 million subscribers also places her second in this list in terms of following.
Aphmau leads this top female gamers list with a reported net worth of a whopping $84.8 million. Her content focuses on Minecraft and Roblox, following the trend of focusing on videos that would be interesting to younger viewers.
She enjoys almost 20 million subscribers on her main YouTube channel, with another 4 million on her secondary channels that can feature anything from more gameplay to IRL content.
