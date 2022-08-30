We’re nearing the end of the year as we enter the ninth month of 2022. Here are our picks for the top 10 new games of September 2022.

Top 10 New Games of September 2022

10. Steelrising

Release Date: September 8, 2022

Developed By: Spiders

Published By: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Platforms: Xbox Series X, PS5, PC

Originally scheduled for an August 2022 release date, Steelrising was instead pushed back to early September. So, it’s coming this month – what is Steelrising all about? Steelrising is an action-adventure game set in an alternate timeline of The French Revolution where automatons exist. Players take control of Aegis, a mysterious automaton masterpiece, who must confront the mad King Louis XVI of France and his merciless mechanical army. Upgrade Aegis as you progress through the game with new abilities, allowing players to make their own builds from hard hitters to agile acrobats or as a virtuoso of the elemental arts. Explore an alternate timeline Paris as you try to save history from the madness of a mech-obsessed King.

9. Grounded

Release Date: September 27, 2022

Developed By: Obsidian Entertainment

Published By: Xbox Game Studios

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC

Although technically a game that has been playable already from the past two years, Grounded will finally have its full release late this month of September. In Grounded, players take control of shrunk-down children, now having to survive against insects and various threats. The world becomes so much more fun to explore on this side, but then hordes of giant insects make it hard for you to enjoy things. So, you have to work with your party to keep the enemies at bay and survive until you find a way to grow back to your original size. The game is now available to purchase on PC prior to its full release, but the game will also be coming out as part of the Xbox Game Pass upon its full release.

8. Metal: Hellsinger

Release Date: September 15, 2022

Developed By: The Outsiders

Published By: Funcom

Platforms: PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger is a gorgeous rhythm-based FPS. Imagine playing Doom but you have to shoot your weapons on a particular rhythm – and – picture this – Doom already has great music, but Metal: Hellsinger tops even that. Brimming with diabolical enemies, powerful weapons, and intense metal music, players will fight their way through the eight Hells as they try to journey out in the name of vengeance. Oh, and Troy Baker voices the game’s narrator. Talk about an eargasm.

7. Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline

Release Date: September 15, 2022

Developed By: Square Enix

Published By: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch

The tenth mainline entry on the critically-acclaimed Dragon Quest series never saw a release outside of Japan – mostly owing to its less-traditional release type as this game was an MMORPG when it first released in 2012. But now, ten years later, Dragon Quest X will have a re-release, this time allowing players to experience the MMORPG on PlayStation, PC, and the Nintendo Switch offline, alone and away from other people. Sadly, this re-release will also not get a Western release, but we’re including this title in our Top 10 new games of September 2022 in hopes of getting more attention to this game and prompting Square Enix to bring this game to the West, eventually. Until then, we might have to rely on fan-translation patches if we truly want to play the game.

6. Splatoon 3

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Developed By: Nintendo

Published By: Nintendo

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Splatoon is back this year with more paint and splat than ever before. That means more Salmon Runs, more Turf Wars, etc. This game, essentially, is more Splatoon, and Splatoon fans already know what they’ll be getting just from that description. As for those who are not familiar with the series, Splatoon is Nintendo’s take on squad-based multiplayer shooters – it’s paintball but mostly all about shooting the floor and walls aside from the opponents. The game’s main mode is Turf Wars – where two teams of players struggle to paint the arena with their team’s color. The other main game mode is Salmon Run, a cooperative experience where players will have to survive waves of enemy Salmonids with increasing difficulty and more and more frantic runs for Salmonid eggs and survival.

5. The DioField Chronicle

Release Date: September 22, 2022

Developed By: Square Enix, Lancarse

Published By: Square Enix

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

The DioField Chronicle is a brand-new IP coming from Square Enix, and it’s also a brand-new take on the character-driven tactics-based strategy games. While taking a lot of inspiration from games like Fire Emblem, Final Fantasy Tactics, and Tactics Ogre, among others, The DioField Chronicle aims to revolutionize the genre by introducing real-time strategy mechanics to the game. Imagine playing Fire Emblem like how you’d probably play a CRPG with a tactical pause feature. It’s kind of like that, but with more tactics than RPG. So far, reception for the game has been warm and positive thanks to the impressive demo that Square Enix shared for the game.

4. FIFA 23

Release Date: September 30, 2022

Developed By: Electronic Arts

Published By: Electronic Arts

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

The last FIFA game under the EA Sports brand will be coming out this September 2022, marking an end of an era for sports simulation games, and a start of a new one. Starting next year, we’ll be seeing two competing football simulation games: the official FIFA title and the continuation EA Sports will be making. But at least for this year, let’s enjoy for one last time the EA Sports FIFA 23 experience that we love to hate and hate to love. FUT, anyone?

3. Valkyrie Elysium

Release Date: September 29, 2022

Developed By: Soleil, tri-Ace

Published By: Square Enix

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC

Coming out, first on PlayStation this month, then next, on PC in November, Valkyrie Elysium is the hard reboot of the Valkyrie Profile franchise – a revival of an old classic that will surely ruffle the feathers of old fans as Square Enix takes on a gambit to gain a new audience for the oft-obscure franchise. Valkyrie Elysium is an action-adventure role-playing game that has a high focus on frenetic, high-energy battles. Players take control of a valkyrie – a maiden of death that are collecting einherjars – spirits of fallen warriors that they take with them to prepare for the climactic Ragnarok.

2. The Last of Us Part I

Release Date: September 2, 2022

Developed By: Naughty Dog

Published By: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: PS5, PC

Releasing first on the PlayStation 5 before arriving on Steam sometime later, The Last of Us Part I is the exact same story that made many grown men and women cry years back. However, it’s back this month with next-gen features that utilize improvements in technology since the release of the original. For a full list of that, you can check out our article here. This game is somewhat polarizing as fans are happy that this game is coming back with better features and quality-of-life improvements, but many bemoan for being an expensive game for what’s essentially a rehash of an old game. Either way, we’re sure this game makes a lot of people’s list of Top 10 new games of September 2022.

1. NBA 2K23

Release Date: September 9, 2022

Developed By: Visual Concepts

Published By: 2K Games

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch

Michael Jordan headlines this year’s entry in NBA 2K – aptly so as 2K23 evokes the memory of the most iconic player to ever don the number. The Michael Jordan challenge returns in this year’s outing, and MyTEAM is being revamped to make it much friendlier to fans. We’re very excited about this title, as always, and we look forward to the improvements NBA 2K23 brings on top of the amazing NBA 2K22. And as such, this game tops our list of the Top 10 New Games of September 2022.

Do you guys agree with our picks for the top 10 new games of September 2022? Let us know what games you look forward to the most this month of September in the comments section below. And for more gaming news, check out Clutchpoints Gaming.