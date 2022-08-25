NBA 2K23 MyTEAM Removes Contracts & Other Massive Changes

– Visual Concepts is giving fans everything they want this year for NBA 2K23 MyTEAM, including the removal of contracts, single-player Clutch Time, and co-op multiplayer Triple Threat Online. Here’s a quick summary of all the changes coming to NBA 2K23 MyTEAM this year:

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op : For all platforms except the Nintendo Switch, players can now team up with their mates and play Co-Op 3v3 in MyTEAM together. There are three different variations for this game mode: Party Mode, Co-Op, and Competitive Online.

: For all platforms except the Nintendo Switch, players can now team up with their mates and play Co-Op 3v3 in MyTEAM together. There are three different variations for this game mode: Party Mode, Co-Op, and Competitive Online. Unlimited : Unlimited returns to MyTEAM this year and will have all-new Prestige Tiers for competitive players to unlock even more rewards. Players will now earn Season Points each game to play regardless if they win or not. Every win will provide a vault opening. Leaderboards are also back which will let you showcase your competitiveness to others. A special icon will also now be present besides the name of players in the Top 10 of the Leaderboards, along with other unlockable icons players can use to bling out their profiles.

: Unlimited returns to MyTEAM this year and will have all-new Prestige Tiers for competitive players to unlock even more rewards. Players will now earn Season Points each game to play regardless if they win or not. Every win will provide a vault opening. Leaderboards are also back which will let you showcase your competitiveness to others. A special icon will also now be present besides the name of players in the Top 10 of the Leaderboards, along with other unlockable icons players can use to bling out their profiles. Clutch Time Single-Player : Last year saw the introduction of Clutch Time, a game mode that has a 4-point line in the most crucial part of the game. This year, Clutch Time returns with a single-player mode, allowing players to compete against the AI.

: Last year saw the introduction of Clutch Time, a game mode that has a 4-point line in the most crucial part of the game. This year, Clutch Time returns with a single-player mode, allowing players to compete against the AI. Starter Cards : This year’s Starter Cards for NBA 2K23 MyTEAM are All-Stars Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, and Joel Embiid. Players will be able to select one of the three to start their collection with. New this year is the option to test out these three in Triple Threat before choosing, allowing players to get a feel of their Starter before committing to their decision. After ten games, players will then earn a 90 OVR Amethyst Fred Jones.

: This year’s Starter Cards for NBA 2K23 MyTEAM are All-Stars Ja Morant, Jimmy Butler, and Joel Embiid. Players will be able to select one of the three to start their collection with. New this year is the option to test out these three in Triple Threat before choosing, allowing players to get a feel of their Starter before committing to their decision. After ten games, players will then earn a 90 OVR Amethyst Fred Jones. Exhibitions : In Exhibitions, players can now send their unused cards in 13-player lineups for them to earn rewards while not being used. Talk about getting passive income from your collection!

: In Exhibitions, players can now send their unused cards in 13-player lineups for them to earn rewards while not being used. Talk about getting passive income from your collection! Trophy Case : Similar to last year’s Collection Rewards, the Trophy Case is a new way for players to earn top-tier MyTEAM Cards from each franchise. Each franchise has its own Trophy Case and featured player. With 15 Event Cards for each NBA franchise, players will be able to earn their featured player by completing different key moments in that franchise’s history. Each featured player is a Pink Diamond card, so it’s worth the grind to get all of them.

: Similar to last year’s Collection Rewards, the Trophy Case is a new way for players to earn top-tier MyTEAM Cards from each franchise. Each franchise has its own Trophy Case and featured player. With 15 Event Cards for each NBA franchise, players will be able to earn their featured player by completing different key moments in that franchise’s history. Each featured player is a Pink Diamond card, so it’s worth the grind to get all of them. MyTEAM Removes Contracts: Finally, players will be able to play with their cards as many times as they want without worrying about contracts as MyTEAM removes contracts completely in NBA 2K23.

MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament – The $250,000 MyTEAM Unlimited Tournament returns this year with two tracks: One for the previous-gen players on PS4 and Xbox One, and another for the next-gen versions on PS5 and Xbox Series X. To compete, players will have to reach Emerald Tier in the new Unlimited before the first GameDay on October 15. The finalists will then be brought into an in-person setting to crown the $50,000 Console Champions, and the $200,00 Grand Champions.

NBA 2K23 is coming out on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on September 9, 2022. For a deeper look at the changes coming to MyTEAM Mode in NBA 2K23, check out the complete Courtside Report here. For more on NBA 2K23, click here.