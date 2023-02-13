Following up on our list from last year’s Steam Next Fest, here are our top 10 game demos to play from the Steam Next Fest this February 2023.

10. Urban Strife

Release Date: Coming Soon

Developed by: White Pond Games

Published by: MicroProse Software

Urban Strife is a turn-based strategy game with a mix of post-apocalyptic surval and RPG elements. Players take control of a militia, hiring people who are willing to help your cause and fight with you. Players can ally with local factions, and take down those who are not willing to make friends.

Urban Strife boats real ballistics, as well as body-part targeting in its combat, letting players have more control over what they do to their enemies. Players will also have to manage their group’s resources so that they can survive in the zombie-infested world.

9. Wandering Sword

Release Date: 2023

Developed by: The Swordman Studio

Published by: Spiral Up Games

Wandering Sword is a tile-based RPG heavily influenced by Chinese martial-arts. When a feud almost kills you, you decide to explore the world and pursue the highest form of martial arts. On your journey, you will meet various people you can either befriend or turn into enemies. The game’s multiple quests and endings lend to its replayability, making this a game you will likely play over and over again.

What makes this game stand out is that players can switch between the usual turn-based combat and real-time mode. This lets players switch up how they want to play the game. They can either be methodical, or just jump in with swords-blazing. This makes it one of the top 10 game demos to try out, as this gameplay mechanic is something new and exciting.

8. Spiritfall

Release Date: March 7, 2023

Developed by: Gentle Giant

Published by: Gentle Giant

Spiritfall is a Metroidvania roguelite game that reminds me a lot of Dead Cells, amongst other games. Players take control of a vessel, chosen by the Perennial Flame to carry it on and unseal the Great Gate. The closed Great Gate is causing the Divine Spirits to get weaker, so you must do all you can to open it.

I actually wrote an article about my first impressions of Spiritfall, so if you’re still wondering if you should try it out, then do give it a read. It might jsut become your favorite game this Steam Next Fest.

7. Voidtrain

Release Date: 2023

Developed by: HypeTrain Digital

Published by: HypeTrain Digital

Voidtrain is a first-person shooter with building elements. Players take control of an engineer aboard an Interdimensional Express Train. As the name implies, players travel to various worlds, getting resources and fighting off enemies that try to destroy the train. Speaking of train, players can use the resources they get to upgrade the train, adding things such as defenses, better engines, and more. This increases your survivability as you travel worlds, as well as make your life easier.

6. Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire

Release Date: February 28, 2023

Developed by: Digitality Games

Published by: Freedom Games

Voltaire: The Vegan Vampire is a top-down farming roguelite game. Players take control of Voltaire, one of Dracula’s sons who, as the title implies, decided to turn vegan. Dracula does not like his decision, and as such sends monsters to Voltaire’s farm to try and destroy it. Voltaire must use his powers, as well as his various plants, to defend his vegan lifestyle.

If you need some more convincing, then why not check out our first impressions of Voltaire to see if it is worth playing. It’s actually very fun, hence how it landed in our top 10 Steam Demos.

5. Dungeon Drafters

Release Date: Q2 2023

Developed by: Manalith Studios

Published by: DANGEN Entertainment

Dungeon Drafters is a card-building roguelite game. If you’ve ever played any of the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon games, then you will be familiar with how this game goes. Outside of combat, players can walk one tile at a time, choosing where to go.

Inside combat, however, the gameplay changes a little. It becomes a turn-based card battle where you must position yourself well, and cast your abilities through the cards on your deck. It is overall pretty fun, so you should try it out.

4. Dark and Darker

Release Date: Coming Soon

Developed by: IRONMACE

Published by: IRONMACE

Dark and Darker is a first-person medieval roguelite game. The best way to describe it would be if Escape from Tarkov was set in medieval times and had magic. Players dive into dungeons and loot items and equipment from AI enemies, chests, and other players. Once you escape, you can then transfer your loot to your stash. You repeat this over and over again. What makes it challenging is that when you die, you lose everything in your inventory. Strong equipment is high-risk, high-reward. You can kill enemies easily, but you lose all your good loot when you die.

Not convinced yet? Our first impressions of the Alpha should give you a good idea of what to expect in the game.

3. System Shock

Release Date: March 2023

Developed by: Nightdive Studios

Published by: Prime Matter

System Shock is first-person shooter with RPG elements. What sets this game apart from the others on this list is that this is not actually a new game. The original game first came out in 1994, and was critically-acclaimed. It is also the spiritual predecessor of games like Deus Ex, BioShock, and Prey.

When SHODAN, an AI aboard Citadel Station, turns rogue and turns its crew into cyborgs and mutants, it is up to you to stop Shodan and prevent her from destroying Earth.

2. Planet of Lana

Release Date: Q2 2023

Developed by: Wishfully

Published by: Thunderful Publishing

Planet of Lana is a side-scrolling platfromer. Plahyers take control of a young girl and her loyal friend on their rescue mission. They find themselves on a colorful planet, filled with cold machines and unfamiliar creatures. These machines and creatures are vary dangerous, and as such players must make sure to do everything they can to survive. Players must solve puzzles, platforming challenges, and more as they go through the world.

1. Darkest Dungeon II

Release Date: May 9, 2023

Developed by: Red Hook Studios

Published by: Red Hook Studios

Darkest Dungeon II is a sequel to the permadeath RPG Darkest Dungeon. Unlike its predecessor, however, Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelite adventure game, where players must go through a challenging and punishing world. They must fight other humans, abominations, lovecraftian horrors, and more. Players can build teams of up to four characters, each with their respective strengths and weaknesses. The permadeath feature carries over to this game, meaning that if one of your characters die, they remain dead for the rest of the run.

The Early Access version of this game is available on the Epic Games Store.

