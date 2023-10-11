The NBA season of 2022-23 was an exciting one, with the Denver Nuggets emerging as champions. As we look forward to the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season, it's time to start prepping for your fantasy basketball drafts. To help you get a jump on your competition, we've compiled a list of the top 15 fantasy basketball small forwards for the upcoming season. In this article, we'll discuss each player and rank them from 15 down to 1. So, let's get started!

2022-23 NBA Season Summary:

The NBA season of 2022-23 proved to be incredibly thrilling. It witnessed a historic victory for the Nuggets, as they secured their first-ever franchise championship. Guided by the Most Valuable Player, Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets clinched the NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat in a five-game series. Jokic displayed exceptional dominance throughout the finals, boasting averages of 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game. Last year, Boston's Jayson Tatum also emerged as the premier small forward. He showcased remarkable performance with an average of 29.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 3.1 three-pointers per game. As we look forward to the 2023-24 season, it holds the promise of being equally an exhilarating season.

Top 15 Fantasy Basketball Small Forwards for the 2023-24 NBA Season:

15) Khris Middleton (MIL)

2022-23 stats: 15.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.9 apg, 0.7 spg.

In the 2022-23 season, Khris Middleton of the Bucks faced a challenging year. He appeared in only 33 games due to knee problems that eventually required surgery after the season. During the games he did play, Middleton's performance was below his usual standard. He even recorded the lowest field-goal percentage of his career and his second-worst three-point shooting percentage at 31.5 percent. At nearly 32 years old and with a history of injuries, Middleton's game may be showing signs of aging. However, the Bucks decided to re-sign him to a three-year, $102 million deal with a player option for the final season. The hope is that the three-time All-Star can return to his peak form as a versatile scorer with strong rebounding, playmaking, and defense.

14) Michael Porter Jr. (DEN)

2022-23 stats: 17.4 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.6 spg.

After a limited 2021-22 season due to injury, Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. made a significant comeback in the following season. He averaged over 17 points and five rebounds per game, played solid defense, and contributed to the Nuggets winning their first championship in franchise history. While his shooting struggles in the Finals were evident, his defensive contributions and rebounding were crucial. Porter Jr., once compared to Kevin Durant in high school, has embraced his role as an elite role player with top-tier shooting ability. This bodes well for his place among the top fantasy basketball small forwards.

13) Andrew Wiggins (GSW)

2022-23 stats: 17.1 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg.

After helping lead the Warriors to a championship in the 2021-22 season, Andrew Wiggins faced personal challenges that limited his impact in the following season. When he returned for the playoffs, he struggled to regain his rhythm. This contributed to the Warriors' inability to repeat as champions. In the 2023-24 season, we expect Wiggins will return to his previous-season form. He should provide the Warriors with one-on-one scoring, midrange shooting, slashing, and versatile defense against some of the league's top players.

12) Jaden McDaniels (MIN)

2022-23 stats: 12.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.9 spg.

Jaden McDaniels is a quietly promising young swingman for the Timberwolves. He is already recognized as one of the best defenders in the league. He can guard multiple positions effectively and significantly improves the team's performance when on the court. In the 2022-23 season, the Timberwolves were much more successful with him, especially in the playoffs. McDaniels, who also showed potential as a three-point shooter at 39.8 percent, has a bright future as one of the top fantasy basketball small forwards.

11) Franz Wagner (ORL)

2022-23 stats: 18.6 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.0 spg.

Magic forward Franz Wagner is known for his slashing style of play. He has made significant progress in his first two NBA seasons, hinting at his potential to become an All-Star. While he improved his three-point shooting to 36.1 percent, he still needs to work on it. Nonetheless, Wagner is an excellent cutter. In that sense, he is similar to Nuggets swingman Aaron Gordon. He should continue improving in the 2023-24 season as he becomes one of the top fantasy basketball small forwards.

10) Cameron Johnson (BKN)

2022-23 stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.2 spg.

Nets forward Cameron Johnson is one of the league's top outside shooters. He hit 41.6 percent of his three-point attempts over the past two seasons. He can also score off the dribble and attack hard closeouts with midrange jumpers. However, he is somewhat limited offensively, and his impact diminishes when his outside shot isn't falling. Despite this limitation, the Nets are fortunate to have him signed through 2026-27 due to his proven shooting ability. That should help his fantasy value this year.

Nets forward Cam Johnson sustained a mild left hamstring strain during an on-court workout last week and will miss the start of training camp, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/Dqcbw0RRYF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 2, 2023

9) Josh Giddey (OKC)

2022-23 stats: 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 6.2 apg, 0.8 spg.

Josh Giddey is a young and exciting wingman known for his rebounding and playmaking abilities. Although he struggles as a shooter, he showed improvement in his three-point percentage from his rookie season to his second year. Giddey compensates for his lack of elite burst with crafty ball-handling and good instincts for navigating picks. Some may view him as a point guard, but with SGA in OKC, we see Giddey more as a wingman. This is given his size and skill set. That's why he ranks among our top fantasy basketball small forwards this season.

8) Brandon Ingram (NOL)

2022-23 stats: 24.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 0.7 spg.

Injuries limited Pelicans wing Brandon Ingram to just 45 games in the 2022-23 season. This prevented the team from making the playoffs despite having a strong roster. When healthy, though, Ingram is a top-tier swingman who excels in scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defense. His length helps him make difficult jumpers. Yes, he lacks elite burst. However, his shooting abilities make up for it. Ingram is expected to deliver another strong performance in the 2023-24 season.

7) Scottie Barnes (TOR)

2022-23 stats: 15.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 4.8 apg, 1.1 spg.

After an impressive rookie season, Raptors swingman Scottie Barnes showed versatility on both ends of the court. While advanced metrics showed some regression, his ability to contribute in various offensive roles and play solid defense remains valuable. Barnes is known for running pick and rolls, slashing, spotting up for jumpers, and midrange scoring. That said, he still has room for improvement in scoring efficiency and offensive aggressiveness. We believe he is poised for a promising future. That's why he is among our top fantasy basketball small forwards.

6) DeMar DeRozan (CHI)

2022-23 stats: 24.5 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.1 spg.

Bulls swingman DeMar DeRozan is a midrange scoring specialist. He has showcased his ability to hit tough shots and finish around the basket explosively. Despite his age, DeRozan has continued to be a reliable scorer and earned back-to-back All-Star selections in Chicago. As he enters a contract year, fans are eager to see how he'll perform this coming season. We have no doubt he will continue to make a strong impact on the court and on your fantasy teams.

2022-23 stats: 28.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 6.8 apg, 0.9 spg.

All-time leading NBA scorer LeBron James had a remarkable 2022-23 season. That's despite his age and the wear and tear on his body. His impressive statistics and advanced metrics indicated his continued impact on the game. If he can improve his three-point shooting, James could further solidify his standing among the top fantasy basketball small forwards in the 2023-24 season. Barring any injury, we don't see anything stopping LBJ in the foreseeable future.

LeBron James: "I've been here for quite a long time playing ball [in Las Vegas] probably since '05." Anthony Davis: "Damn." LeBron: "Where were you in '05? Were you like the 3rd grade or something?" AD: "5th or 6th grade." 😂pic.twitter.com/RfWEX4hnQ2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 10, 2023

4) Lauri Markkanen (UTA)

2022-23 stats: 25.6 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 bpg.

Finnish big man Lauri Markkanen made a significant leap in 2022-23. He went from a decent starter-level player with the Bulls to an All-Star with the Utah Jazz. He excelled in scoring and shooting, significantly improving the Jazz's performance when on the court. Markkanen's versatile scoring and affordability on his contract bode well for Utah's future success. He should be a great No. 2 or 3 guy on any fantasy team this season.

2022-23 stats: 22.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.8 spg.

Heat forward Jimmy Butler is not always the most aesthetically pleasing player. Still, he has proven to be one of the NBA's best. He led the Heat to the Finals in 2022-23 and ranked highly in various advanced metrics. Butler's two-way skills, midrange scoring, and ability to draw fouls make him one of the league's top fantasy basketball small forwards. If his shooting efficiency improves, look for him to be a difference-maker for your fantasy squad.

2) Kawhi Leonard (LAC)

2022-23 stats: 23.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.4 spg.

Kawhi Leonard returned to the court for the Clippers in the 2022-23 season after missing the previous season due to an ACL injury. Sure, he demonstrated his skills and ranked highly in advanced metrics. However, his season was marred by injuries, limiting his game time. Leonard's health remains a concern. Still, if he can stay injury-free, he is undoubtedly one of the top fantasy basketball small forwards in the league.

1) Jayson Tatum (BOS)

2022-23 stats: 30.1 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.1 spg.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum had a standout 2022-23 season. He earned All-Star, All-Star Game MVP, and 1st Team All-NBA honors. He averaged 30.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Of course, he also led his team to the brink of the NBA Finals. Tatum's ability to lead his team to a championship will depend on improving aspects like ball handling and shot selection as he approaches the 2023-24 season. That said, his ability to help any fantasy basketball team is without question. You should not have any buyer's remorse drafting him as your team's main man.

In conclusion, the 2023-24 NBA season is shaping up to be an exciting one, and there are plenty of talented small forwards to choose from in fantasy basketball. Whether you're looking for a consistent scorer, a versatile player, or a youngster with upside, there's something for everyone on this list. So, do your research, trust your instincts, and have fun drafting your fantasy basketball team!