Published November 30, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 6 min read

The 2022-23 NBA season is about a quarter of the way through already, which means that the fantasy basketball season is at the same spot. There have been a lot of surprises throughout the fantasy sector early on, which is why it feels like a good time to unveil our rankings for the top fantasy basketball shooting guards through the quarter mark of the season.

Prior to the season, we ranked the top shooting guards to take in your drafts, and it’s interesting to see how much this list has changed through the first 20 or so games of the season. Some players have skyrocketed up this list, while others have fallen off it entirely due to injuries or poor play.

This list is ever-changing, and there’s a chance that it will look a lot different at the halfway point of the season. This list will account for the players who have been the most productive throughout the first quarter of the season, so some big names will be left off the list as a result. With that being said, let’s jump into the list.

15. Franz Wagner

Franz Wagner primarily plays at small forward, but he’s been a solid player to have at shooting guard early on this season. He’s not lighting things up for the Orlando Magic, but he’s scoring nearly 20 points per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor. Wagner’s passing has also taken a step forward, and while he’s not the flashiest name here, he’s been a very consistent option early on this season.

14. Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Charlotte Hornets season has gone off the rails pretty quickly, and with many key players out, Kelly Oubre Jr. has had more action coming his way. He hasn’t been super efficient, shooting just 43.6 percent from the field, but he’s scoring nearly 20 points per game, averages 5.7 rebounds per game, and also picks up 1.7 steals per game too. Oubre has been a sneaky good shooting guard early on as a result.

13. D’Angelo Russell

On the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves, things haven’t been great for D’Angelo Russell, but he’s still been productive for fantasy owners. Russell’s overall production has fallen from last season, but he’s still averaging 14.4 points per game and 6.6 assists per game, which gives him a solid floor. If Russell ends up getting moved by Minnesota, his production could end up taking a big step forward.

12. Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson has taken on a bigger role with the surprising Utah Jazz early on, making him another under-the-radar performer at shooting guard. Clarkson continues to score at a strong rate, averaging 19 points per game, while also making strides as a passer (4.9 assists per game) and rebounder (four per game). Clarkson has also played all 23 games for Utah, which certainly helps on this list.

11. Anfernee Simons

The Portland Trail Blazers have had a great start to the season, and Anfernee Simons has played a big role in that. Simons is scoring in bunches (23.9 points per game) which makes him a strong option right off the bat. He doesn’t have particularly strong stats elsewhere, but if Simons can continue to score, he should remain a borderline top 10 shooting guard.

10. Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards’ numbers this season are relatively similar to what they were last season, which is a bit of a disappointment if you drafted him in hopes of a breakout. Edwards is an elite scorer (22.6 PPG) but he struggles with his passing, and until he figures out how to either inflate his assist numbers or increase his efficiency from the floor, he will likely remain capped at where he is now.

9. Jaylen Brown

It’s a little bit embarrassing to admit Jaylen Brown didn’t crack our top 15 shooting guards list prior to the season based on how good he has been. Brown has taken a big step forward this season, as he’s averaging 26.4 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor. Brown’s rebounding and assist numbers have stayed in place, but he should continue to shoot up this list if he keeps playing like this.

8. DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan is still playing at a high level for the Chicago Bulls, but things have been more difficult for him than they were last season. DeRozan’s scoring remains elite (26.2 PPG) but he’s still struggling to get his teammates involved, and his rebounding numbers have fallen. DeRozan remains a top shooting guard option, but he’s not getting enough help to be a top 5 option again so far this season.

7. Jalen Brunson

Jalen Brunson has been a great fit early on with the New York Knicks this season. He’s scoring 21.2 points per game while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor, averaging 6.6 assists per game, and only turning the ball over 1.7 times per game. Brunson isn’t going to light up the statsheet, but he’s as consistent as they come at the shooting guard position right now.

6. Donovan Mitchell

Similar to Brunson, Donovan Mitchell has been a seamless fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers. His scoring numbers are up from last season, thanks in large part to an increase in efficiency, which makes up for the fact that pretty much all his other per game stats are the same as they were. As Mitchell continues to become more comfortable, he could find himself in the top five of this position group.

5. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has seen a decrease in his per game stats with the Atlanta Hawks, but he’s still performed as a top five shooting guard so far. Murray is still averaging upwards of 20 points per game, and while his assist and rebound numbers have dropped, he’s still been as productive as ever. With Trae Young alongside him, though, Murray could slip out of the top five as the season progresses.

4. Devin Booker

Devin Booker is a top tier fantasy option because he can score pretty much every time he takes the court, and once again, that has been true this season. Booker’s numbers have taken a bit of a step forward, as he’s averaging nearly 28 points per game with over five rebounds and assists per game. Booker’s production almost gets taken for granted nowadays, but he has proven his game still has room to grow this season.

3. Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton was a top breakout candidate entering this season given his bigger role with the Indiana Pacers, and he’s delivered so far. Haliburton is averaging nearly 20 points per game while leading the league with 11.3 assists per game. Combine that with strong efficiency from the field, nearly two steals per game, and limited turnovers, and you have one of the top shooting guards in the league.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is putting together an absolutely monster breakout campaign for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he has been the biggest steal of the draft early on this season. Gilgeous Alexander is averaging 31.1 points per game, while remaining involved as a passer and a rebounder. Considering he barely cracked the top 15 list before the season, SGA has taken a huge step forward this season.

1. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic was expected to be great this season, and he’s exceeded those expectations early on. He’s leading the league in scoring while still averaging over eight rebounds and assists per game. Doncic has been everything for the Dallas Mavericks this season, and he will remain the top fantasy option, regardless of position, for as long as he’s on the court this season.