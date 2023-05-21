Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Do you want to go on an adventure? Here are the top 25 indie adventure games announced during the recent INDIE Live Expo 2023.

Top 25 Indie Adventure Games

Paw Paw Destiny

Release Date: August 16, 2023. Demo available.

Platforms: Android, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and itch.io

Should not have been born? A secret story that your buddy before meet you… The experience of this artistic game is like a deep taste of aged Wine / good Cocktail/craft Beer.

Dungeon in Grid Puzzles

Release Date: Now Available

Platforms: PC via Steam

This is a puzzle game using numbers. There are many monsters on a floor. The distance that the Lady Hilde can move is fixed, and she can only move to the position of an enemy that is weaker than her. And she becomes stronger every time she defeats a monster. Conquer up to 30 underground floors!

Looper Tactics

Release Date: To Be Announced, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

A deck build game that combines the essence of Metrovania. The ancient empire created a world in a box and realized artificial souls. Fearing that it would bring destruction to the world, it was sealed and an endless cycle of reincarnation was set up to ensure its eternal isolation.

Frank and Drake

Release Date: Coming Soon

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and Xbox One

Two extraordinary strangers are brought together as roommates by unknown forces in a conspiracy that threatens them both.

100animalease

Release Date: Now Available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Android, iOS

An action-adventure game where you work together with a total of 100 animals to escape from a mysterious facility.

Growth

Release Date: Coming soon

Platforms: PC via Steam

Growth is a cozy, hexagonal-grid based soft-strategy game. Explore and populate a procedurally generated world by utilizing unique abilities of animals. Growth blends the beauty of cozy exploration with challenging navigation around obstacles.

Raid on Taihoku

Release Date: Now Available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Raid On Taihoku is an adventure game with the backdrop of WW2 Taiwan. By controlling the characters pass through different danger and safe zones, you will experience the struggles of human nature and cruelty of war.

Copycat

Release Date: Coming Soon

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S

A wholesome, narrative-driven game about rejection, belonging and the true meaning of home. It follows the story of a newly adopted shelter cat who becomes the victim of an elaborate plan when a jealous, stray copycat steals her place in the household.

Verne: The Shape of Fantasy

Release Date: 2023, Demo Available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Become Jules Verne and adventure into the dangers that hide in Hemera, a fantastic parallel world built from his own imagination. Explore, solve puzzles and unlock the most coveted secret of the mighty Atlantis

ARTIFICIAL

Release Date: Q3 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

ARTIFICIAL is a physics based first-person puzzle platformer inspired by Portal & Half-Life series. Interact with the environment, pick up and throw objects, sneak around enemies, control intricate physics-based mechanisms and learn how to survive in the underground colony of the Asteroid 2031 XT

A Tavern For Tea

Release Date: Now available

Platforms: PC via Steam and itch.io, Android

A fantasy tea-brewing adventure. Listen to your customers’ worries and brew them the tea that they didn’t know they needed.

The Holy Gosh Darn

Release Date: Coming soon

Platforms: PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Series X|S

The Holy Gosh Darn is a narrative adventure with a time-travelling twist. Time travel to jump between the past and present across Heaven, Hell, Earth and Helheim. Uncover information in one timeline to alter things in another in a bid to stop your universe from going bang. Again.

Koa and the Five Pirates of Mara

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5

Join Koa and her best friend Napopo on an action-packed adventure through the islands of Mara! Outwit traps, manoeuvre dangerous environments, and explore a series of dazzlingly different landscapes on their quest to recover stolen pirate loot.

Abalon

Release Date: Now available, demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam,

Abalon is a roguelike adventure that fuses tactical turn-based combat and card strategy. Choose your summoner and explore a tabletop world to discover its secrets. Build the perfect deck, outsmart your enemies and become legend!

Enjoy the Diner

Release Date: Coming Soon

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

Enjoy the Diner is an adventure game where you’ll wander into the eternal diner Moon Palace. Complete with a drink fountain!

Nova Antarctica

Release Date: Coming soon

Platforms: PC via Steam

Survive Earth’s harshest conditions on a devastatingly beautiful journey shaped by the choices you make, the paths you take, and the stories you weave with the mysterious animals of Antarctica.

Torn Away

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Series X|S

Torn Away is an interactive story with a unique blend of adventure games, side-scrollers, and cinematic first-person levels. Experience the tragedy of World War II through the eyes of a child and survive without losing your humanity.

Midnight Girl

Release Date: Coming soon, demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Android, iOS

Midnight Girl is a 2D point-and-click adventure game. The game takes place in France during the Sixties. The story, mood, and style of the game are inspired by the city of Paris, Belgian comics and heist films from the Sixties.

Recolit

Release Date: Q3 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam, itch.io

Recolit is a pixel art mystery adventure game where you explore a strange town by following the trails of “light”. Help out the mysterious residents of the town by using items illuminated by the “light” to progress through the story.

The Frogs

Release Date: Coming soon, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

The Frogs is a point-and-click adventure game based on the play by Aristophanes. Play as Dionysus as you survive awful puns and break all the fourth walls. It’s an ancient Greek comedy with Renaissance art and 18th century classical music… and that identity crisis is just the tip of the iceberg.

Sanya

Release Date: 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch

2D narrative adventure game about the warmth of fleeting childhood memories: about a little boy named Sanya, his dog, his friends and many exciting adventures that await them in a small post-soviet town set in the achingly strange and nostalgic period of the 90s.

Loddlenaut

Release Date: 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam

Play as an interstellar custodian sent to clean up a polluted ocean planet. Pick up trash, explore the vibrant waters, and take care of axolotl-like alien creatures!

Recollection

Release Date: Now available, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam, itch.io

A calm and atmospheric “walking’n’watching simulator” about the beauty of nature. Use your gaze and attention in diverse gameplay experiences: Connect the stars, watch the grass grow, fly with the birds and remember many more of the wonders surrounding us each day.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow

Release Date: June 14, 2023

Platforms: PC via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store

In this puzzle platformer, you will embark on a touching journey through the surreal world of a person’s mind as a young Griffin and his faithful bear, Birly. Overcome challenges, avoid traps and defeat enemies to help the man find peace.

Whispers in the West

Release Date: Q3 2023, Demo available

Platforms: PC via Steam

Whispers in the West is a point-and-click murder mystery game that supports online co-op for 1-4 players. Each story is an hour-long intriguing mystery waiting to be solved. You can either work solo or team up with your friends to solve the cases. Things may get heated!

