Some would argue that being an NBA coach is one of the most difficult jobs in the league. The lofty expectations each season from owners and fans make coaches who've won more than 60 games in a season or even those who've won the highest individual award a coach can receive in a season still vulnerable to losing their position. In fact, only four coaches in today's NBA have stuck around with their current team for more than eight years.

Given the volatile state of working as an NBA coach, it's no surprise that teams are willing to spend millions of dollars to have the right man managing player egos and calling the shots. Here are the three highest-paid coaches in the NBA as of the 2023-2024 season:

As the coach for the Golden State Warriors since 2014, Kerr was given a favorable hand the moment he began his coaching career. Kerr has won four NBA championships in nine years and only finished a season with an under .500 record once. Of course, most of the credit for the Warriors success still goes to Stephen Curry, but that hasn't stopped them from paying Kerr an annual salary of $9.5 million as per Sportico that is set to expire by the end of the 2023-2024 season.

The Detroit Pistons had to do a lot of convincing to get Monty Williams to coach their young, up-and-coming roster. As a franchise that's only had two winning seasons and switched coaches seven different times in the last 15 years, the Pistons needed someone to change their entire culture, something Williams is a master of. His contract with the Pistons is a six-year deal worth $78.5 million. With incentives, Williams' contract could go up to $100 million.

As an avid NBA fan, this shouldn't shock you. He's faced over 300 coaches and is the longest-tenured coach in the NBA laying claim as the Spurs coach for nearly three decades. He led the Spurs to 22 consecutive playoff appearances, won four NBA championships, and is the winningest head coach in league history. Coach Pop currently gets paid $13 million a season and was recently signed to a 5-year extension also serving as the Spurs' President of Basketball Operations. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, Popovich's extension racks up to $80 million. To put that into context, assuming his salary is spread equally during that span, Popovich would be the second highest-paid player on the Spurs roster this season.

