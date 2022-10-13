Top 4 Farming Games to Relax in this October 2022

Farming games are one of the best ways to relax, which is a good contrast to the scary atmosphere of October. As such, here are our top 4 farming games that you can play to relax this October 2022. This list contains some new games, as well as well-loved relatively older games.

4. Core Keeper

Release date: March 8, 2022

Developed by: Pugstorm

Published by: Fireshine Games

Core Keeper is a 2D top-down mining sandbox game. It is available on PC. Admittedly, some people might think this leans more toward mining than farming. However, it still has farming, and it is an important part of the game. As such, it still counts as a farming game.

Going back, Core Keeper is a game where you, the player, find yourself stuck deep underground. You must then spend your days and nights gathering resources, crafting equipment, making a base, and more. Of course, this includes farming, as having a renewable source of food is important in any survival situation. As you explore and gather resources, you will discover that this underground cavern is not your typical cave. After all, when you woke up, you found yourself beside an ancient machine only known as the core. It is up to you to explore this vast underground and uncover its secrets on your own.

Of course, it’ll not just be rocks and dirt there. You will also encounter living biomes with plants and other animals, as well as a vast ocean that contains aquatic life. You will find kind animals, as well as creatures capable of taking you down. Because of this, players must take care and prepare before their expeditions, or find themselves dying to the various dangers within.

Thankfully, you don’t have to explore the caverns on your own. Up to 8 players can help each other survive in one world. Anything is more fun with friends, and that includes surviving in an underground cavern system.

If you like the thrill of exploration and have some friends willing to go with you, the Core Keeper is the game for you. The game actually recently held a crossover event with Terraria, so make sure to discover what was added to the game.

3. Coral Island

Release date: October 11, 2022

Developed by: Stairway Games

Published by: Humble Games

Coral Island is a top-down farming simulator. It is available on PC and is currently on Early Access.

Like quite a few farming simulators, the game’s main protagonist comes from the big city. Tired of the big-city life, they decide to leave it all behind and move to somewhere quiet. In this game, you, the player, decide to move to Coral Island, a peaceful island. Also like other farming games, this game gives you the freedom to do what you want to do. The player can pick which crops to grow, as well as what animals to take care of. You can also dress yourself up in various outfits and accessories, and even design your character to match your physique. With this, you can make your ideal person, or somewhat accurately represent yourself as your in-game character.

While in Coral Island, you will meet over 70 characters. Each of these characters has their own stories and ways of life, so make sure to get to know all of them. Also make sure to get them the right gifts, as that is one of the best ways to improve your relationship with anyone. Not only that, 25 of them are single and romanceable. Give them the right gift, get to know them better and who knows? Your stay in Coral Island may not be as lonely as you think.

Other than farming, players can help in rebuilding and restoring the island to its former glory. You can help the town with various community projects, as well as restore the heritage sites throughout the island. Coral Island gave you a new life, so you must take an effort to give back. Also, did I mention that you can dive into the ocean and possibly find treasure and meet other people?

If you want a new game that delivers on the farming simulator formula, then Coral Island is the game for you.

2. Slime Rancher 2

Release Date: September 22, 2022

Developed by: Monomi Park

Published by: Monomi Park

Slime Rancher 2 is a first-person open-world life simulation game. It is available on Xbox Series X|S and PC. You may recognize this game as one of our top open-world games for the month and may find yourself wondering how it got here. Well, animal husbandry is an important part of farm life, and Slime Rancher 2 is basically an animal husbandry game. Instead of animals, however, you capture, domesticate, and raise various kinds of slimes.

You play as Beatrix LeBeau, the same character you play us in the original Slime Rancher. After the events of the first game, you find yourself in a whole new land, Rainbow Island. On this island are various ancient technologies, undiscovered resources, and of course, new slimes to capture and cultivate. After capturing these slimes and bringing them home to your ranch (see? I told you it’s a farming game), you can feed them their favorite food. Doing so will give you plorts, which you can then sell for newbucks. Using these newbucks, along with resources found on the island, Beatrix can upgrade her ranch so that it can hold even more slimes. She can also upgrade her VacPack, which allows her to capture even more slimes. Everything leads to being able to capture more slimes.

Of course, when you’re not capturing slimes, you will find yourself taking in the beautiful scenery of the game. The name Rainbow Island is not just for show. It is an accurate name for a land that is so colorful and so radiant, that you will find yourself just gazing at the landscape, and taking in the view. Doesn’t help that the music is also top notch. and really adds to your experience in-game.

If you want a different kind of farming, one that involves dealing with cute and adorable slimes, then Slime Rancher 2 is the game you’re looking for.

1. Stardew Valley

Release Date: Feb 26. 2016

Developed by: Concerned Ape

Published by: Chucklefish

Stardew Valley is a top-down farming game available on PC, Playstation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and mobile phones. It retains its position from last month’s list as the number one recommended farming game, and for good reason. Taking inspiration from the quintessential farming game series of all-time Harvest Moon, Stardew Valley accurately recreates that feeling we got when we booted up our first-ever Harvest Moon game. However, it goes beyond being a Harvest Moon clone. In fact, it cannot be called such. Stardew Valley has become its own game, and even if it’s similar to Harvest Moon, it’s able to become a powerhouse with its own power.

Like most farming simulator games, you, the player and protagonist, leave behind your corporate life to take over the farm you inherited from your grandfather. Although the farm is overgrown and does not look like much, it is still your farm. As such, it is up to you to cultivate it back, and turn it into a farm that your grandfather would be proud of (and you will know just how proud he is of you once he passes by to check on it). As it is your farm, you get to decide what to do with it. You can solely plant crops, or only take care of animals. You can do a combination of both, or even ditch the farm altogether and just make a living fishing. The possibilities are endless, and you get to decide what you want to do.

Of course, you are not alone in this endeavor, as Stardew Valley is populated by a wide variety of characters. Each of these characters has their own stories, problems, and more. Taking the time to talk to them, and give them the occasional gift will help you learn more about them. Who knows, you might even end up marrying one of the marriable bachelors and bachelorettes in the game.

If you find the game a little boring or lacking, then do not worry. The modding community of Stardew Valley is very active and can provide you with any mod you could ever think of. New farm types, new animals, new characters, and more. If you’ve already played Stardew Valley a lot and want a change of pace, or you want to change up your first experience in the game, then the mods have you covered.

If what you want is a farming simulator in its purest form, and want to feel like you’re back in the old days playing Harvest Moon again, then Stardew Valley is the game for you.