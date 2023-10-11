The NBA season is fast approaching, and fantasy basketball drafts will begin soon. There is parity across the league in 2023-24, as there are a lot of talented teams and players.

The small forward position is one of the more talented positions in the league right now. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi Leonard and Jimmy Butler lead the small forward group as full-fledged superstars. However, it is a position rife with quality depth, both already proven and on the verge of breaking out.

With that said, here are the top-five fantasy basketball sleepers at small forward in the 2023-24 NBA season, ranked.

5. Bruce Brown, Indiana Pacers

Bruce Brown is a wing who had a big role for the NBA champion Denver Nuggets last season. Brown then signed a two-year, $45 million deal with the Indiana Pacers in the offseason. The 27-year-old averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals in the regular season last year.

He is a solid, versatile defensive player and should have a bigger offensive role this season. Being an all-around player is valuable, especially in category leagues. Brown showcased what he is capable of last season, and with a more significant offensive role, he should have a career year in Indiana.

4. Rui Hachimura, Los Angeles Lakers

Rui Hachimura improved drastically after being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline last season. Hachimura played extremely well in the playoffs, helping the Lakers make a run to the Western Conference Finals.

Hachimura averaged 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds in the playoffs, shooting a highly efficient 55.7 percent from the field and 48.7 percent from three. He will have a prominent role for Los Angeles whether he ends up starting or comes off the bench this season.

Hachimura can score at all three levels, making him a quality offensive player. Hachimura worked out with LeBron James this offseason to improve and become a better player. The 25-year-old forward is an all-around player who should be impactful in fantasy this season.

3. Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson is coming off a career year with the San Antonio Spurs that largely flew under the radar. The Spurs drafted Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The French wunderkind is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James and has drawn a ton of media attention. While Wembanyama's career will be followed closely, Johnson should continue his success.

Last season, Johnson averaged 22 points per game, along with five rebounds and 2.9 assists. He shot 45.2 percent from the floor and 32.9 percent from downtown. The 24-year-old forward's efficiency went down last season, but could return to years prior, as Wembanyama will likely be the primary option on offense.

Johnson should still put up good numbers this season despite San Antonio adding Wembanyama. He should be a draft target for fantasy managers at small forward.

2. Cam Johnson, Brooklyn Nets

Cam Johnson is a talented forward who got a big contract from the Brooklyn Nets in restricted free agency, signing a four-year, $94.5 million deal with incentives up to $108 million. Johnson is a very good three-point shooter who has the physical tools to capably check multiple positions.

After being traded to the Nets at the trade deadline last season, Johnson averaged 16.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He shot 46.8 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three.

Brooklyn has the talent to be a playoff team in the Eastern Conference again this season. Johnson should have a prominent role in the offense behind Mikal Bridges. Johnson could have a career year, and his all-around play would be great for fantasy teams, especially in leagues that use category scoring.

1. Caleb Martin, Miami Heat

Caleb Martin had a career year for the Miami Heat this past season. Martin was extremely impactful on the Heat's surprising run to the NBA Finals. He turned up his game in the playoffs, averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He shot a very efficient 52.9 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from behind the arc.

Martin is a great defender and improved a ton on offense throughout the playoffs. Heading into this season, Martin's confidence should be at an all0time high. With the Heat losing two starters in free agency, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, Miami will need players to step up on offense.

After showing what he could do in the playoffs, Martin is primed to receive a more prominent role in the offense. Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro will remain primary scoring options, but outside of them, the Heat will need players like him to step up. Martin should be targeted by fantasy basketball teams at the small forward position, as he has a great shot at a breakout season.