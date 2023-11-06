Ahead of the light heavyweight title fight at UFC 295, we rank the top 5 fights in the history of the UFC's light heavyweight division.

The UFC's light heavyweight division has been home to some of the most exciting fights and memorable fights in MMA history. From Jon Jones' dominance to the heated rivalries between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz and Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier, the light heavyweight division has always been one of the most exciting in the sport. In this article, we will go through the top five fights in the history of the UFC's light heavyweight history. These fights have been chosen based on their impact, significance, and the reputations of those involved. So, without further ado, let's dive into the top 5 fights in the UFC's light heavyweight history.

1. Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson (UFC 165)

The fight between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 is widely regarded as one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Jones was the reigning light heavyweight champion and had never been pushed to the limit before. Gustafsson, a heavy underdog, gave Jones all he could handle and even came close to winning the fight. In the end, Jones won a unanimous decision, but the fight was so close that many fans and analysts believed Gustafsson should have been awarded the victory. This fight cemented Jones' legacy as one of the greatest fighters of all time and put Gustafsson on the map as a top contender in the division for years to come.

UFC announces Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 1 from UFC 165 will be entering the Hall of Fame this year. Much deserved. #UFC248 pic.twitter.com/KQiYzGUTWS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) March 8, 2020

2. Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz (UFC 47)

The rivalry between Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz was one of the most heated in UFC history. The two fighters had a long-standing feud that had been brewing for years, and they finally faced off at UFC 47. Liddell knocked out Ortiz in the second round, cementing his status as one of the top fighters in the division and setting the stage for a rematch that would become one of the biggest fights in UFC history.

Chuck LIDDELL vs Tito ORTIZ 1 pic.twitter.com/3MKMLFBSnS — Gosselin Rémy (@GosselinRemy) April 18, 2022

3. Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier (UFC 214)

The rivalry between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier is one of the most intense in UFC history. The two fighters had a long-standing feud that had been brewing for years, and they finally faced off at UFC 214. Jones knocked out Cormier in the third round, reclaiming the light heavyweight title and cementing his status as one of the greatest fighters of all time. The fight was marred by controversy, however, as Jones failed a drug test and was stripped of the title.

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier 2 Highlights from UFC 214 pic.twitter.com/Ta9yxX3Afa — MMA Curator (@MMACurator) August 1, 2017

4. Quinton ‘Rampage' Jackson vs. Chuck Liddell (UFC 71)

The fight between Quinton Jackson and Chuck Liddell at UFC 71 was one of the most highly anticipated fights in UFC history. Liddell was the reigning light heavyweight champion and had been dominating the division for years. Jackson, a former Pride champion, was making his UFC debut and was seen as one of the few fighters who could challenge Liddell. Jackson knocked out Liddell in the first round, shocking the MMA world and becoming the new light heavyweight champion.

5. Jon Jones vs. Mauricio Rua (UFC 128)

The fight between Jon Jones and Mauricio Rua at UFC 128 was a historic moment in UFC history. Jones was a rising star in the division and was given a title shot against Rua, the reigning light heavyweight champion. Jones dominated the fight from start to finish, winning by TKO in the third round and becoming the youngest champion in UFC history. The win marked the beginning of Jones' reign as one of the greatest fighters of all time and set the stage for a dominant run in the light heavyweight division.

Jon Jones vs Shogun Rua – Violence Cut 🩸 pic.twitter.com/eTOUTWRkm0 — schwick (@schwick6) February 27, 2023

The light heavyweight division moves on this weekend as the UFC looks to crown the newest light heavyweight champion when former champion Jiri Prochazka takes on former middleweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 295 live at Madison Square Garden on November 11th. The light heavyweight division has had its fair share of great moments and there will sure be many more moments that will go down in history in the near future.

