Get ready for a heavyweight slugfest this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 87. Live from the UFC Apex, two titans clash in a bout that should be exciting for however long it lasts.
Headlining the card is the always dangerous Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik, Suriname's knockout king. With dynamite in his hands, he is looking to get back into title contention. Rozenstruik's path to victory is clear, find the chin and end the night early. But standing in his way is a hungry Dagestani contender, Shamil Gaziev.
Gaziev represents a daunting task for Rozenstruik. Undefeated in his professional career, he brings a well-rounded skillset with a dangerous ground game to boot. Expect him to hunt for the takedown, looking to wear down and potentially submit the powerful striker.
This pivotal heavyweight showdown has all the makings of an instant classic. Will Rozenstruik's bombs find their mark once again, or will Gaziev derail the hype train and secure his place as a fighter to watch out for? These two are sure to bring the fireworks.
But the action doesn't stop there! UFC Vegas 87 boasts a card packed with intriguing matchups from top to bottom, including rising flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev facing a tough test in Alex Perez, and the light heavyweight clash between Tyson Pedro and Vitor Petrino.
Don't miss a second from this barn burner of a fight card! UFC Vegas 87 goes down this Saturday and promises explosive finishes and momentum shifts at the highest level of mixed martial arts. Let's take a look at the top betting underdogs for this UFC Vegas 87 event.
UFC Vegas 87 Top Betting Underdogs
Tyson Pedro: +255
Loik Radzhabov: +150
Bernardo Sopai: +115
Tyson Pedro (+255) vs. Vitor Petrino
Tyson Pedro has a strong chance of defeating Vitor Petrino at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend. Despite Petrino's undefeated record and formidable skills, Pedro possesses the tools to secure a victory in this matchup.
Pedro's experience in the octagon, coupled with his well-rounded skill set, gives him an edge over Petrino. His striking ability and grappling expertise make him a versatile fighter capable of adapting to different situations during the fight. Additionally, Pedro's determination and resilience have been evident in his past performances, showcasing his ability to overcome challenges inside the cage.
Pedro's strategic approach to fights and his ability to capitalize on his opponent's weaknesses could prove crucial in this bout. By studying Petrino's fighting style and developing a game plan tailored to exploit vulnerabilities, Pedro can effectively neutralize Petrino's strengths and control the pace of the fight to get this upset victory.
Loik Radzhabov (+150) vs. Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady
Loik Radzhabov stands poised to secure a victory over Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend. Despite a recent setback, Radzhabov's skill set and determination make him a formidable opponent for Al-Selwady.
Radzhabov's experience in the octagon, coupled with his resilience, sets him apart in this matchup. Although coming off a TKO loss last June, Radzhabov has had time to refine his techniques and strategize for this fight. His ability to bounce back from defeat showcases his mental fortitude and readiness to face challenges head-on.
Radzhabov's fighting style, characterized by dominant grappling, could pose significant problems for Al-Selwady. By leveraging his grappling and defensive skills, Radzhabov can effectively control the pace of the fight and capitalize on openings presented by his opponent, and pick up a much-needed victory at UFC Vegas 87.
Bernardo Sopai (+115) vs. Vinicius Oliveira
Bernardo Sopai enters the octagon with a compelling opportunity to secure a victory over Vinicius Oliveira at UFC Vegas 87 this weekend. Despite stepping in on short notice, Sopai's well-rounded skill set and determination make him a formidable contender against Oliveira.
Sopai, a 23-year-old Allstars prospect, has been described as a “well-rounded stud,” highlighting his versatility and capabilities inside the cage. His ability to adapt to different fighting styles and situations could prove advantageous in this matchup. Additionally, Sopai's willingness to take on this challenge on short notice demonstrates his readiness and commitment to competing at the highest level.
While Vinicius Oliveira is known for his aggressive fighting style, Sopai's technical prowess and strategic approach could be key factors in securing a win. By capitalizing on his strengths and exploiting Oliveira's potential weaknesses, Sopai can effectively control the fight and dictate the pace to his advantage.
Although facing a tough opponent in Vinicius Oliveira, Bernardo Sopai's well-rounded skills, determination, and willingness to step up on short notice position him as a strong candidate to emerge victorious at UFC Vegas 87.