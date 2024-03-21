The UFC Apex in Las Vegas will play host to another Fight Night card, with UFC Vegas 89 offering up a crossroads fight in the women's flyweight division. Brazilian dynamo Amanda Ribas takes on former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas, and there's a lot on the line for both.
Since losing to Marina Rodriguez earlier this year, Amanda Ribas (13-3) has found herself again with wins in three out of her next five fights most recently knocking out surging flyweight prospect Luana Pinheiro in her last fight. Her style is built around takedowns and crisp striking. And while she's not necessarily known for her danger, she's still very difficult to handle.
Rose Namajunas (12-5) is set to pose an enormous challenge for Ribas. ‘Thug Rose' held the strawweight title twice, taking it from Joanna Jędrzejczyk both times. But since losing back-to-back fights to Carla Esparza last year, there are some doubts about her desire to compete at such a high level.
For a couple of reasons, this fight is massive. A win would catapult Ribas toward the top of the division; beating someone like Namajunas could be enough for her to earn a title shot. As for Namajunas, it’s more of a question as to whether or not she can even stay competitive at this point after all that she went through.
And just past the main event are some really good undercard fights. Edmen Shahbazyan goes up against AJ Dobson in middleweight action. Mohammed Usman looks for another win after winning TUF opposite late replacement Mick Parkin. And Billy Quarantillo tries to get his name going against Youssef Zalal.
There’s no doubt that UFC Vegas 89 brings with it an important main event matchup for the future of flyweight, but there are also some really good undercard scraps planned out that should keep everyone entertained. With a great fight night on tap, we take a look at the top underdogs for this upcoming fight night event.
UFC Vegas 89 Top Betting Underdogs
Amanda Ribas: +180
Igor da Silva: +155
Cody Gibson: +123
Amanda Ribas (+180) vs. Rose Namajunas
UFC Vegas 89 gives us a great clash of styles with Amanda Ribas versus Rose Namajunas. Although Namajunas has been a champion, I strongly believe that Ribas has advantages that will lead her to victory.
Ribas won her last two of her last three fights and she’s looking better than ever before. Her striking has improved significantly and her grappling is dangerous, as we’ve seen in some of her recent fights. Meanwhile, Namajunas’ losses have shown her vulnerabilities, including issues with urgency and an inconsistent ground game.
Ribas is going to be a stylistic nightmare for “Thug Rose.” Nonstop pressure and the ability to mix striking with takedowns will keep Namajunas guessing throughout the fight. One thing we know about “Thug Rose” is that she likes to create space by working at odd angles, something Ribas will never allow if she wants to win this bout.
It seems like Ribas has the mental edge heading into this one. She’s hungry and determined for success while steadily climbing the rankings toward title contention. On the other hand, Namajunas seems like she might be fighting against motivation and hunger right now, which could be problematic when facing someone who wants it more.
There’s always a puncher's chance for someone like Namajunas who is so unpredictable in nature, but all signs point toward a Ribas victory here. Expect nonstop pressure from start to finish with multiple takedowns along the way as well. And don’t be shocked if you see “Thug Rose” tap out in this one either because I think that’s very possible if things don’t go her way early on.
Igor da Silva (+155) vs. Andre Lima
In a feverishly awaited flyweight fight at UFC Vegas 89, Igor da Silva will be stepping in the cage against Andre Lima in a bout between two unbeaten Brazilian prospects. Both fighters have shown an exceptional skill set, but da Silva’s blend of aggression, versatility, and experience makes a great bet as the underdog in this spot.
Da Silva is just 20 years old but has showcased maturity well beyond his age. He’s 8-0 with four knockouts and four submissions, so it’s clear he can finish fights in a variety of ways.
When he earned his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series this year with a brutal TKO over Jhonata Silva, da Silva showed his powerful striking and pressure. He closed the show by landing calf kicks, body shots, and head strikes before finishing with ground-and-pound elbows.
Lima is also unbeaten in seven fights and beat Rickson Zenidim by decision on DWCS last season. But that win showed that Lima has problems moving laterally and doesn’t deal well when opponents press him into the fence. Given da Silva’s penchant for aggressively attacking his foes from bell to bell, it could be a bad style matchup for Lima. The smaller cage at the Apex will also favor someone who wants to close distance as da Silva does. There is simply less room for opponents to get away from him there than there would be inside the larger cage somewhere like the T-Mobile Arena.
Lima likes to keep distance and strike at range. Da Silva is going to make that extremely difficult for him if not impossible. Da Silva mixes things up and that should be a significant factor, too. He’s an excellent striker who throws everything with bad intentions, but he also can take opponents down and do damage on the ground. Lima won’t have an idea of what to expect next and it will keep him off-balance. Given the matchup and the varying ways in which da Silva can win fights, he’s the pick to defeat Lima at UFC Vegas 89.
Cody Gibson (+123) vs. Miles Johns
Miles Johns’ bantamweight bout against Cody Gibson at UFC Vegas 89 is expected to be a win for him but be warned about rooting for the underdog. Gibson might just have what it takes to pull off an upset.
Although Johns has shown strength in past fights, his cardio has been questionable. He tends to weaken in later rounds and taking a fight against a fighter like Gibson who's taking this fight on short notice this will be even more of an issue. Gibson’s cardio isn’t perfect, but he looked significantly better in his last fight.
It’s not that Johns can’t deliver a powerful strike, Gibson just does it better. His varied striking game should trouble Johns from a distance. On top of that, Johns often leaves himself open which gives Gibson the chance to capitalize.
While Johns may have some impressive wrestling moves up his sleeve, expect nullification from Gibson’s underrated takedown defense. If he can’t get those takedowns off effectively, then he’ll be forced to face Gibson head-on, which plays into the underdog's hands.
With motivation burning bright within him, there is no doubt that Gibson came into this fight with something huge to prove. After his first tough UFC run, he is highly motivated and could take down someone like John with ease if given the chance.
While Miles Johns is sure to put up a good fight here, Cody Gibson seems incredibly well-equipped with the tools needed for success. If he can land those crisp strikes early on while keeping it a stand-up fight we could expect quite the shock at the end of this one.