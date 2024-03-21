We're set for yet another UFC Vegas 89 betting prediction and pick as we take a look at the Co-Main Event taking place in the Heavyweight Division. Representing American Top Team ATL, Karl Williams will face New Zealand's own Justin Tafa as both fighters try to make their name in the stacked division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Williams-Tafa prediction and pick.
Karl Williams (9-1) comes into this fight with a 2-0 record in the UFC so far. He's capitalized on his DWCS contract opportunity by winning his first two bouts against Lukasz Brzeszki and Chase Sherman. He's won six fights in a row and is finally ready to face Tafa after their first cancelled bout. Williams stands 6'3″ with a 79-inch reach.
Justin Tafa (7-3) comes in with a 4-3-0-1 record in the UFC thus far. Following two losses early on, he's won his last three bouts all by knockout in the first round. He had a ‘No Contest' ruled due to an eye-poke and a number of cancelled bouts since, but he's ready to get back into action as the underdog yet again. Tafa stands 6'0″ with a 74-inch reach.
Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of BetOnline.
UFC Vegas 88 Odds: Karl Williams-Justin Tafa Odds
Karl Williams: -180
Justin Tafa: +155
Over 1.5 rounds: -165
Under 1.5 rounds: +135
Why Karl Williams Will Win
Karl Williams will be making his third walk in the UFC with an undefeated record in the promotion and he's gotten his wins in the same fashion throughout. He's an extremely talented wrestler and he's able to take down much bigger opponents than him. He typically fights under the heavyweight limit around 240 pounds, but he's still able to control opponents with his squeeze and takedown abilities. On the ground, he doesn't have any submission wins just yet, but he's very effective in keeping opponents down and landing ground-and-pound.
Karl Williams will be giving up some weight in this matchup, but he'll be the taller and longer fighter. This may make it more difficult for him to shoot under Tafa, so expect Karl Williams to find his takedowns along the fence and with the body lock. He has to be aware of the one-punch knockout power coming back his way, so Williams should look to be cautious in his approach and make defending himself a priority through the opening stages of this fight.
Why Justin Tafa Will Win
Justin Tafa suffered a minor injury prior to his last scheduled bout against Marcos Rogerio de Lima and his brother Junior stepped in on a day's notice to save the fight. It didn't go in his favor and now Justin Tafa will be in a spot to avenge his brothers loss against another willing grappler in Williams. Williams will be a bigger opponent for Tafa and he'll have to work hard to get inside and find his chin. Tafa is very good boxing from in-close, so expect him to tie Williams up and employ some dirty boxing techniques.
Justin Tafa will look to close the distance and immediately start heat-seeking for Williams' chin. Karl Williams is a stellar grappler in his own right, but Tafa boasts a 100% takedown defense and will be intent on keeping this fight on the feet. If he's able to stuff the first few attempts and discourage Williams from dropping his head and shooting inside, he could see success keeping this fight on the feet and searching for the quick knockout.
Final Karl Williams-Justin Tafa Prediction & Pick
This fight poses an interesting matchup as both fighters will be looking for different paths to victory. Karl Williams is the much better wrestler and has been winning his fights on control time and takedowns landed. From there, he's very effective with his ground-and-pound and sustaining his cardio. Justin Tafa will be looking to finish this fight early, as he always does, with a one-punch knockout opportunity early into the fight.
Karl Williams has taken some damage in previous fights, but he's never seen power like the kind Tafa possesses. He'll have to be extra-cautious about dipping his head and seeking takedowns as Tafa also has a 100% takedown defense rate.
Tafa, on the other hand, will have to do everything in his power to keep this fight standing and in striking range. We haven't seen him work from his back in his UFC career, so it's completely uncertain how he'll react if Williams put his down again and again.
For our prediction, we're going to roll with Karl Williams to get the win over Justin Tafa. If his training in on-point ahead of this fight, he should be able to avoid the big power shots and wear on Tafa with the wrestling. For our prediction, we like Karl Williams to outlast Tafa here and take the fight on the judges' scorecards.
Final Karl Williams-Justin Tafa Prediction & Pick: Karl Williams (-180)