Top Gun: Maverick star Lewis Pullman is reportedly the 'top choice' for Thunderbolts role.

After Steven Yeun departed the MCU's Thunderbolts, they may have found his replacement. A Top Gun: Maverick star, Lewis Pullman, is reportedly the “top choice” to play Sentry.

From Top Gun to Thunderbolts

Daniel Richtman broke the news that Pullman is reportedly Marvel Studios' top choice for Sentry. Yeun dropped out of the role earlier this month.

Daniel Richtman broke the news that Pullman is reportedly Marvel Studios' top choice for Sentry. Yeun dropped out of the role earlier this month.

In collaboration with @rDCUleaks, I can report that Lewis Pullman has the current offer for Sentry in THUNDERBOLTS.

It was a rocky road for Yeun. He was attached to the MCU project dating back to last February. While Disney and Marvel Studios never announced the casting, it was reported he left Thunderbolts on January 2.

Lewis Pullman got his start on the big screen by acting in The Ballad of Lefty Brown. He'd go on to star in The Strangers: Prey at Night, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Them That Follow. His big breakout role came in Top Gun: Maverick. In the sequel film, Pullman played Lt. Robert “Bob” Floyd.

Coming up, Pullman will star in Salem's Lot and Riff Raff. He also starred in Lessons in Chemistry with Brie Larson. Pullman played Calvin Evans in the Apple TV+ series.

Thunderbolts is an upcoming MCU film that assembles various anti-heroes and villains on a mission. The cast is already stacked with familiar faces including Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), and Red Guardian (David Harbour). Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) and Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) will also star in the film.

As of the time of this writing, Thunderbolts will be released on July 25, 2025. It will come after other MCU entries including Deadpool 3, Captain America: Brave New World, and Fantastic Four.