We have a full slate of baseball today this Sunday 5/28/23 starting this afternoon at 1:35 P.M ET. We take a look at the top home run prop bets that will be having you cash out on this Sunday afternoon. This will continue our MLB home run prop odds series this Sunday, May 28th.

MLB Home Run Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Home Run Prop Bets Odds

Juan Soto: +370

Luis Robert: +460

Jarred Kelenic: +400

Ronald Acuna: +340

Joey Gallo: +300

Gerrit Cole has called Juan Soto one of the best hitters he’s ever faced. This shows that Cole has a lot of respect for Soto’s hitting ability, which could make him more cautious when pitching to him. Soto is a great all-around hitter who has a beautiful approach at the plate. He led the league in walks, on-base percentage, and intentional walks, which shows that he has a good eye and is patient at the plate. This could help him wait for a pitch that he can hit out of the park.

Soto has already hit 8 home runs this season, which shows that he has the power to hit the ball out of the park. He also hit a home run off Cole in the World Series, and given that Cole has given up 6 home runs in his last 3 games he has a great opportunity to knock one out of the park here this Sunday afternoon.

Luis Robert: +460

Luis Robert is a complete player who has shown great potential as a hitter. He has a beautiful approach at the plate and has already hit 13 home runs this season. On the mound for the Detroit Tiger is Eduardo Rodriguez who is a good pitcher, but he has given up 5 home runs in his last 10 starts.

This shows that he is vulnerable to giving up home runs, which could work in Robert’s favor. Robert has a good track record against left-handed pitchers, like Rodriguez. He has a .394 batting average and a .933 OPS against lefties this season, which shows that he is comfortable hitting against them.

Jarred Kelenic: +400

Jarred Kelenic is a talented young player who has already hit 10 home runs this season. He has shown that he has the power to hit the ball out of the park, which could work in his favor today. Luis Ortiz has pitched well so far this season in his limited action but he has given up .323 to left-handed batters along with a ton of hard contact letting the opposition hit the ball 95+ MPH 35.3% of the time.

Ronald Acuna: +340

Ronald Acuna is one of the most exciting players in baseball, with a .322 batting average, 11 home runs, and 27 RBIs in 47 games this season. Pitching for the Phillies today is Dylan Covey who is a good pitcher, but he has given up 2 home runs in just 9 innings of work this season. This shows that he is vulnerable to giving up home runs, which could give Acuna plenty of opportunities to knock one out of the park.

Joey Gallo: +300

Gallo is one of the most prolific home run hitters in the game, with 40-plus home runs in consecutive seasons. Berrios is a good pitcher, but he has given up 6 home runs in his last 5 starts. Berrios also had his fair share of bad games against left-handed bats giving .289 and 4 home runs. Gallo will have to chance to smack this ball out of the park all throughout this game making this line have some great value.