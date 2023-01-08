By David Yapkowitz · 6 min read

Until 2006, high school basketball players were allowed to skip college and enter their names in the NBA draft. During those years, quite a few players took advantage of that opportunity with notable names such as Moses Malone, Darryl Dawkins, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Garnett and Tracy McGrady. There were those that didn’t end up being stars but still managed to carve out solid careers such as Al Harrington, Darius Miles, Tyson Chandler and Kwame Brown(yes he was a solid NBA role player). There was no shortage of busts however with names such as Ndudi Ebi, Ousmane Cisse, Lenny Cooke and James Lang.

The NBA ultimately raised the minimum age for draft eligibility from 18 to 19, effectively ending the high school to the league pipeline. In recent years, players like LaMelo Ball, R.J. Hampton and Terrance Ferguson decided to go the overseas pro route rather than play college basketball. Darius Bazley opted to train for an entire year before entering the NBA draft. But no legit pathway existed for players who wanted to stay stateside and still play basketball before becoming eligible for the draft. That is until the G League Ignite and Overtime Elite came about. Overtime Elite in particular is unique in that high school players are afforded two different options. They can essentially turn ‘pro’ and begin getting paid while preparing for the NBA draft, or they can choose the scholarship option and maintain their college eligibility.

As of now, Overtime Elite has assembled a talented group of players that want to test the NBA waters as soon as possible, and who want the experience of playing college basketball. This season, Dominick Barlow became the first player to go directly from Overtime Elite to the NBA when he signed a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs. He’s played in only four games so far for the Spurs but has shown some flashes playing for San Antonio’s G League affiliate, the Austin Spurs.

Barlow is just the first in a line of players from Overtime Elite with their eyes set on the NBA and he certainly won’t be the last to make it. Here’s a look at some of the top NBA prospects currently from Overtime Elite.

1. Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson is widely considered to be a top-five pick in the 2023 draft. A combo-guard, he is able to blend scoring and playmaking and has good size to boot. At 6-foot-7-inches, Thompson is a in the mold of a big guard who is able to see over the defense. He can read the defense and see the court and has a knack for finding the open teammate. He’s quick off the bounce, has good handles and can dribble under control against defensive pressure. He has incredible burst and can get downhill and attack the rim where he’s a strong and crafty finisher. He possesses elite athleticism. The main knock on Amen Thompson has been his shooting, but that is something that can be worked on. NBA players have gone from not shooting the ball particularly well to being a consistent threat from distance. His other abilities? Those are things that can’t be taught and that’s why he is the early favorite to be drafted No. 3 behind Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.

2. Ausar Thompson

Ausar Thompson is Amen’s twin brother and an intriguing lottery prospect in his own right. His game is just a slight bit different from his brother’s. While Amen possesses strong on-ball skills, Ausar Thompson is more of an off-ball wing. That’s not to say that he can’t handle the ball though. He too has strong handles and is able to get downhill and put pressure on the defense. He’s athletic in his own right and able to finish at the rim. His defense is something that is very intriguing. One thing that has separated him from his brother a little bit is his shooting. This season in particular, Ausar has shown an improved shot from three-point range. Shooting is mandatory in today’s NBA and it well help him in the league playing as an off-ball threat coming off screens and being able to knock down the open jumper.

3. Robert Dillingham

Considered one of the top point guard prospects in the country, Robert Dillingham was originally set to play for Kayne West’s Donda Academy this season until the school shut down before the end of the year. He chose Overtime Elite as his next stop and has maintained his college eligibility and is currently committed to Kentucky. Dillingham wouldn’t be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024 at the earliest but he’s likely a first-round pick whenever he does declare. He is a magician with the ball in his hands. He gets to his spots on the court with ease and has a wicked pull-up jumper in the halfcourt. He’s very comfortable with the ball in his hands making plays. He’s got the ability to knock down tough shots and is a high-level shot creator. He’s a playmaker too capable of running the offense and creating shots for his teammates.

4. Naasir Cunningham

Naasir Cunningham became the first player to sign with Overtime Elite and forgo a salary thus maintaining his college eligibility. While he has not yet committed to play college basketball, he holds offers from Arkansas, Creighton, DePaul, Duke, Florida State, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, LSU, Maryland, Missouri, New Mexico State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, St. Johns, TCU and UCLA. He’s a 6-foot-7-inch wing who is not NBA draft eligible until 2025 but is considered a potential lottery pick. The No. 1 recruit in his high school class of 2024, Cunningham has incredible mobility and is able to handle the ball. He’s a flat-out scorer and has a nice looking jump-shot. His fluidity is phenomenal and he’s comfortable creating his own shot.

5. Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller is another intriguing prospect who would not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2026. But even so, he’s one of the more talented prospects that Overtime Elite has and one of the youngest. He too has his choice of colleges should he choose to go that route. He fits the mold of the modern day big man. He’s a forward who can space the floor with his shooting. He’s active on the glass and capable of being a double-double threat. He can play around the basket and is a strong finisher too. Able to hit defenders with a little fade-away jumper. He also has the tools to become a strong interior defender and rim protector.

6. Izan Almansa

A native of Spain, Izan Almansa is an intriguing big man who will not be draft eligible until 2024. He had a big off-season winning the MVP of both the FIBA U17 World Cup and the U18 European Championships. He is more of a throwback big man. He is active in the paint and able to finish strong at the basket off passes. Able to extend and finish through traffic. He makes strong cuts to the rim and he’s active on the glass. He moves fairly well and he runs the floor in transition. He’s also comfortable a bit playing with has back to the basket. He’s still developing but the skills are there and he should end up being a first-round pick at some point.