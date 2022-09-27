Top Selling Games on Steam This Week (September 19-25, 2022)

Looking for a new game to play? Your next few hundred hours of enjoyment might be among these top selling games on Steam for the week of September 19 to 25, 2022.

Note that this information is taken from steamdb, and is based on the Steam Weekly Global Top Sellers updated every Sunday. This list is sorted by revenue, with 1 being the highest. Other products on the Steam Store such as DLCs, Soundtracks, other additional content, and hardware such as the Steam Deck has been omitted from this list. Game pre-orders for titles that have not yet released have also been omitted. All game information is taken from the game’s official Steam page.

Newly released games dominate this week, but some games remained stalwart with their spot on the list.

Top Selling Steam Games (September 19-25, 2022)

Release Date: January 14, 2022

Developed by: Santa Monica Studio

Published by: PlayStation PC LLC

“His vengeance against the Gods of Olympus years behind him, Kratos now lives as a man in the realm of Norse Gods and monsters. It is in this harsh, unforgiving world that he must fight to survive… and teach his son to do the same.

Kratos is a father again. As mentor and protector to Atreus, a son determined to earn his respect, he is forced to deal with and control the rage that has long defined him while out in a very dangerous world with his son.

From the marble and columns of ornate Olympus to the gritty forests, mountains and caves of pre-Viking Norse lore, this is a distinctly new realm with its own pantheon of creatures, monsters and gods.”

Coming off of last week’s “PlayStation craze” on Steam, God of War only dropped down two ranks, making it the fifth best-selling game on Steam. The new trailer for its sequel God of War: Ragnarok had many players wanting to hop on the God of War train before the sequel releases, thus boosting its sales.

But who wouldn’t want to? God of War sheds a light on the new, aged Kratos who faces tribulations alongside his son, Atreus. Since its initial release in 2018 for the PlayStation, God of War has been one of the most prominent AAA games in recent memory.

Release Date: September 20, 2022

Developed by: welenbauer, Software Entwicklung GmbH

Published by: astragon Entertainment

Construction Simulator is back – bigger and better than ever! Get back to work with a vehicle fleet whose size will knock your socks off. Beyond brands like Caterpillar, CASE and BELL that are already familiar in the Construction Simulator series, you can get behind the wheel of new licensed machines from partners like DAF and Doosan – over 70 in total.

Each map has its own campaign through which you become the owner of your own construction company. As you start from scratch assisted by your mentor Hape, you get bigger and more interesting jobs to grow your company and expand your fleet. You’ll also meet different clients that will challenge you. Tasks like renovating the harbor area to attract more tourists or helping the struggling inner city to recover will demand all your skills.

Construction Simulator only released this week, and it is off to a great start as the Steam’s top 4 bestseller. The maps in the game are inspired by landscapes in the USA and Europe. Test out as much equipment as you can from the official license partners such as Caterpillar, MAN, Mack Trucks, Liebherr, and more. These are all faithfully recreated from their real-life counterparts, and the best part? You can invite up to three friends to coordinate and build together with!

The game features the following features:

Over 70 machines, vehicles, trucks, attachments

Two huge maps based on the USA and Germany

Each of the two maps comes with its own campaign

Challenge yourself with over 90 contracts

9 new license partners, 25 officially licensed partners in total

Online multiplayer with up to four players

Release Date: September 19, 2022

Developed by: Terrible Toybox

Published by: Devolver Digital

Return to Monkey Island is an unexpected, thrilling return of series creator Ron Gilbert that continues the story of the legendary adventure games The Secret of Monkey Island and Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge developed in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games.

It’s been many years since Guybrush Threepwood was last locked in a battle of wits with his nemesis, the zombie pirate LeChuck. His true love, Elaine Marley, has turned her focus away from governing and Guybrush himself is adrift and unfulfilled, having never found the Secret of Monkey Island. Hip, young pirate leaders led by Captain Madison have shuffled the old guard from power, Melee Island has taken a turn for the worse, and famed businessman Stan has been imprisoned for ‘marketing-related crimes’.

The initial game in this series, The Secret of Monkey Island, initially released decades ago in 1990. Now, the latest installment begins its release week swashbuckling its way up to being the top 3 best-selling game on Steam.

Not only this, but this new chapter modernizes the classic point and click gameplay, context-sensitive interactions, and more to enhance your immersion into being as good a pirate as you can be.

2. Slime Rancher 2

Release Date: September 22, 2022

Developed by: Monomi Park

Published by: Monomi Park

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 15 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch, and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

Slime Rancher 2 is another game released this week that shot its way up to the top. The long-awaited sequel to the slime collector game has been immensely successful as the second top selling game on Steam despite still being in Early Access. It features the following details:

Explore a Vibrant New World – Continue the slime ranching adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to a mysterious rainbow-hued island.

Discover Wiggly New Slimes – Collect slimes never seen before on the Far, Far Range, like the bouncy cotton slime or the aquatic angler slime.

Build a Conservatory on Rainbow Island – Earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources on Rainbow Island to upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

Release Date: December 10, 2020

Developed by: CD PROJEKT RED

Published by: CD PROJEKT RED

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?”

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the worst AAA game releases in recent gaming history, and for good reason. It was buggy, did not deliver on what was promised, and was downright unplayable at times. Since then, CD PROJEKT RED has been hard at work to redeem themselves, and to make Cyberpunk 2077 what it was meant to be: a masterpiece.

Cyberpunk 2077 continue to break records and retains its spot as the top selling game on Steam this week. It recently overtook Witcher III as the CD PROJEKT RED title having the most concurrent players, an achievement that developers and people who worked at the game very much appreciated.

For more Gaming news, check out our newsroom here.