Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery. Kelly's husband, André Murillo provided an uplifting health update about the singer via Instagram on Wednesday (July 26).

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” the message read on a black background with white text. “Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers.”

It continued: “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

On Sunday (July 23), Kelly was reportedly out with friends in Los Angeles when she fainted. TMZ reported that the singer's heart began beating fast right before she collapsed and a source told the outlet that Kelly passed out and was “out for a while.”

The source adds that her friends decided against calling an ambulance to make sure that Kelly was treated at Cedars-Sinai instead of a hospital downtown. Cedars-Sinai is considered to be one of the best hospitals in the nation.

Tori Kelly was rushed to the hospital and was admitted to the ICU at Cedars-Sinai. The publication reports that doctors discovered clots in the singer's legs and lungs. At this time, doctors are trying to see of any of the clots are around her heart. The singer has been reportedly in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.

Kelly and Murillo got married in 2018. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winner sat down with PEOPLE about her single “missin u,” and she spoke about how encouraging he is of her,

“He's the best. He's the most supportive,” she said of the basketball player. “It's been awesome to have him.”