Discover Tottenham's title aspirations with the potential return of James Maddison from injury, as manager Ange Postecoglou shows optimism.

Tottenham Hotspur's quest for Premier League glory receives a promising boost as manager Ange Postecoglou provides a positive update on James Maddison's recovery from injury. The English midfielder, sidelined since November with an ankle ligament injury, is on track for a potential return by the end of January, offering Tottenham additional firepower in their title pursuit.

Postecoglou, expressing optimism, stated, “He’s getting closer. I’ll be hoping between the two Manchester games he’s back training with the first team as long as there’s no setbacks in that two-week window.” The prospect of Maddison's return ahead of the FA Cup clash against Manchester City on January 26 adds depth to Tottenham's midfield options.

When asked about Maddison's potential availability for the City game, Postecoglou remarked, “It depends when he starts training. If he starts training early next week, potentially, but then again, you have to see how they train with the first team, how they feel.” The manager's cautious optimism reflects the meticulous approach to player recovery and readiness.

Tottenham's January transfer dealings, including the loan acquisition of Timo Werner and the €30 million deal for center-back Radu Dragusin, underscore their ambition to compete at the highest level. Currently trailing leaders Liverpool by six points, Tottenham is just one point behind third-placed Manchester City, fueling talks of a potential title race in North London.

Postecoglou, undeterred by challenges faced earlier in the season, acknowledged their position in the title race, stating, “We’ve gone through a really tough period, and we’re hanging in there. Our performances, for the most part, have been pretty consistent.” As Tottenham faces Manchester United with key players Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero back in contention, a victory strengthens their title credentials. It marks a significant step toward achieving a rare league double since the 1989-90 campaign.

The return of injured players and strategic January signings exemplify Tottenham's commitment to a strong finish in the league, addressing the manager's emphasis on concluding the season with resilience and consistency. The coming weeks promise to be pivotal for Tottenham as they navigate a congested fixture list while maintaining their aspirations for silverware.