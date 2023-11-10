Tottenham's pursuit of the Premier League title has hit a stumbling block as influential midfielder James Maddison is out with an injury

Tottenham‘s pursuit of the Premier League title has hit a stumbling block as influential midfielder James Maddison is set for an extended spell on the sidelines due to ligament damage, reported by GOAL. The England international, who made a notable switch from Leicester to Spurs in the summer, has been a key figure in Ange Postecoglou's attacking setup. Maddison's impactful contributions, including three goals and five assists in 11 Premier League appearances, played a crucial role in Tottenham's strong position in the league after the departure of Harry Kane.

However, Maddison's availability is now in doubt as he faces an injury setback. Ange Postecoglou shared concerning news, stating, “Madders, a lot worse than we thought. He came off with the ankle injury, but the next day wasn’t great, so we sent him off for a scan. So again not great for him and probably into the new year for him.”

Journalist Paul O'Keefe reported that James Maddison might be sidelined for up to three months, with the injury occurring during a challenging 4-1 defeat to Chelsea. The absence of Maddison, along with injuries to Micky van de Ven and Richarlison, poses a significant challenge for Spurs. While Richarlison is expected to be out for a month, the potential three-month absence of Maddison could extend until mid-February, causing him to miss crucial fixtures against Manchester City, Newcastle, and Manchester United.

Tottenham will be eager to have Maddison back sooner, especially with a congested schedule approaching during the festive period. Spurs stands in second place in the Premier League right now, but with the recent injury struggles the squad is in huge trouble ahead of their next game vs. Wolves.