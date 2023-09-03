Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has been in talks to sign for Turkish Giants Galatasaray. The Argentine midfielder has fallen out of favor at Spurs due to the consistent performances of Yves Bissouma and James Maddison at the start of the season.

According to the reports from Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray are interested in signing Lo Celso since July, but there have been no changes in terms of stance from Tottenham Hotspur and the player. The Argentine expects to stay in North London, and manager Ange Postecoglou wants to keep him this season.

It is a surprising move for Lo Celso, considering the amount of game time he is going to get at Tottenham Hotspur. As Spurs are not in Europe this season, it limits his game time even further. Postecoglou has started the season with a midfield pivot of Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr. This pivot, along with Maddison, has given Tottenham Hotspur a flying start to the season. Spurs have won three of their first four Premier League games to start the season, including a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

For Galatasaray, it is a massive opportunity to land a quality midfielder before the end of their window. They were initially interested in Manchester United's Fred, but the Brazilian midfielder departed to their rivals Fernebehace. Now, they would hope that they can improve their quality on the ball with the addition of Lo Celso. The Argentine midfielder has spent the last two seasons on loan at Villarreal, making 51 appearances for the club and scoring three goals.