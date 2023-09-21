Tottenham Hotspur is on the verge of securing club captain Son Heung-min with a new long-term contract, according to sources close to 90min. The South Korea international, currently in his ninth season with Spurs, is the sixth-highest scorer in the club's history.

While Son still has over 18 months remaining on his existing contract, which runs until 2025, Tottenham Hotspur is eager to ensure he remains a vital part of their squad for the foreseeable future. Sources have revealed that an agreement will likely be reached before Christmas, with negotiations potentially concluding even sooner.

Despite turning 31 this summer, Son has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2023/24 season, highlighted by a memorable hat-trick in Tottenham Hotspur's 5-2 victory over Burnley in September. Newly appointed head coach Ange Postecoglou wasted no time naming Son as the club's new captain, succeeding Hugo Lloris. According to the reports from 90min, the positive relationship between Postecoglou and the South Korean star influenced the decision to extend Son's contract. Speaking at a recent fan forum event, Postecoglou expressed his admiration for Son, not just as a footballer but as a person.

Postecoglou emphasized the importance of having leaders with strong character in the squad, especially when working with a young group. Son and vice-captains James Maddison and Cuti Romero have embraced the leadership role and created a comfortable atmosphere within the team. Tottenham Hotspur's commitment to securing Son's future reflects his significance on and off the pitch. With negotiations progressing smoothly, Spurs fans can anticipate that their talismanic captain will continue to shine at the club for years to come.