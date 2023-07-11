Tottenham Hotspur is prepared to offer their star striker Harry Kane a lucrative new contract in an attempt to persuade him to reject a potential move to Bayern Munich, reported by goal.com. The club is willing to pay Kane an astonishing $515,000 per week, positioning him among the highest earners in the Premier League.

With Kane's current contract set to expire in 2024, Tottenham is eager to secure his long-term commitment. Chairman Daniel Levy remains determined to retain the services of their talismanic forward, despite Bayern Munich's ongoing pursuit. The German giants have been actively trying to lure Kane away from Spurs, hoping to bolster their attacking options.

While the financial aspect of the deal is significant, it is believed that Kane's decision will ultimately be influenced by the sporting project under newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou. Kane is eager to compete for major honors and has reportedly held discussions with Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel has highlighted the potential for success, including a possible Champions League triumph, if Kane were to make the switch to Germany.

In contrast, Postecoglou has not received any assurances from Chairman Levy regarding Kane's future. The Tottenham boss remains focused on the tasks at hand, admitting he is unaware of the ongoing negotiations and is concentrating on the team's preparations for the upcoming season.

Bayern Munich has already made an initial offer of £70 million ($90 million) plus additional bonuses for Kane. However, it appears that Spurs are holding firm, valuing their star striker at £100 million. The outcome of the negotiations will have a significant impact on Kane's future at Tottenham and potentially shape the club's plans for the upcoming campaign.

As the saga continues, fans eagerly await Harry Kane's decision and the final resolution of the transfer speculation. The stakes are high for both Tottenham and Bayern Munich, with the player's choice potentially setting the tone for the upcoming season.