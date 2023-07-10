Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has broken his silence amid the ongoing rumors involving Harry Kane and a potential move to Bayern Munich.

Kane has a year left on his contract and has been the subject of a move to Germany this summer with Bayern recently submitting a second offer after their first offer was rejected.

According to football insider Fabrizio Romano, that offer — reported to be €80 million ($87.75 million) with add-ons — likely won't be enough for Spurs to accept.

Despite that, the Bundesliga champions are hoping to make progress on the deal as it looks like the transfer saga will drag on for a while.

As far as Postecoglou is concerned — who was commenting on the rumors for the first time — he wants to keep Kane in his bid to help make Tottenham a successful club.

“Kane is one of the best players in the world,” the new Spurs boss said (via Romano). “I want Harry here and I want to make Tottenham successful. I’m certain he wants that as well.

“I want to introduce myself and I want to know what he wants to happen to make this football club successful. Then we'll go out there on the training ground and make it happen.”

That said, the former Celtic manager revealed he hasn't received any assurances that Kane will in fact be staying in North London for the upcoming 2023/24 Premier League season.

“Assurances that Kane is staying? I haven't had any assurances,” he added. “I wouldn't expect any. You're never dealing in definites with this kind of thing.

“What I know right now is Harry is part of this squad, looking forward to coming back.”