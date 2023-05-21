Amidst growing transfer rumors surrounding Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur‘s interim manager, Ryan Mason, has dismissed claims that the striker’s lap of honour following their defeat to Brentford was a farewell gesture to the Spurs, reported by goal.com.

Despite scoring a spectacular goal, Kane couldn’t prevent Tottenham from succumbing to defeat in their final home game of the season against Brentford. As speculation regarding his potential departure swirls, the England international was seen taking a lap of honour after the match. However, Mason has categorically denied that it was a goodbye to the club’s supporters.

When questioned about Kane’s lap of honour, Mason refuted the claims, stating, “No, he waves at the crowd every season. I remember sitting here two years ago, and you guys were convinced he was leaving, saying the same thing. It’s the last home game of the season, so he wants to show his appreciation for the support he’s received, and we’ve all received this season.”

Numerous European clubs, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United, are reportedly monitoring Kane’s situation at Spurs. With only one year remaining on his contract, there is a possibility that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy may be compelled to sell the prolific striker to avoid losing him for free.

Tottenham will conclude their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Leeds on Sunday, May 28. Meanwhile, the search for their next permanent manager continues, adding further intrigue to the club’s future.

As the transfer saga unfolds and speculation surrounding Kane’s future intensifies, Tottenham supporters will anxiously await official announcements from the club. While the striker’s lap of honour may have fueled speculation, Ryan Mason’s reassurances have provided a glimmer of hope that Kane’s departure is not imminent.

The upcoming months will undoubtedly shed light on Kane’s future, with fans, rival clubs, and the footballing world eagerly awaiting developments surrounding one of England’s most prolific goal scorers.