The Football Association (FA) is looking for a new England manager following Gareth Southgate's departure. One potential candidate for this important role is Ange Postecoglou, the current manager of Tottenham Hotspur. The Telegraph reports that Postecoglou is expected to be on the list of potential replacements for Southgate. FA technical director John McDermott has been impressed by Postecoglou's work for a long time, tracking his career since his early days managing in Australia.

Potential candidates for the England manager role

John McDermott is currently compiling a shortlist of potential replacements for Southgate. The FA is considering appointing an interim manager to lead the team in the short term. England faces the Republic of Ireland in their first Nations League game in September, so they need someone who can steady the ship quickly. The favorite for the interim role is Lee Carsley, the current manager of the England Under-21 team.

Southgate initially took over as an interim manager before becoming one of England’s most successful managers. He led the team to two consecutive European Championship finals, a World Cup semi-final, and a quarter-final. Along with Ange Postecoglou and Lee Carsley, other names being considered by the FA include Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino. There has even been talk of an ambitious move to appoint Pep Guardiola.

Ange Postecoglou has had a successful first season with Tottenham Hotspur, finishing fifth in the Premier League. Spurs will be keen on him staying in north London and continuing to build on his initial success. It remains uncertain whether the FA will make a formal approach for him.

The process of selecting the next England manager is crucial for the future of the national team. The FA wants to ensure they choose someone who can continue the progress made under Southgate. The new manager must bring fresh ideas and maintain the team’s competitive edge on the international stage.

The FA's interest in Postecoglou reflects their desire to bring in a manager with a proven track record and the ability to develop young talent. Postecoglou's success in Australia, Japan, and England has shown that he can adapt to different leagues and get the best out of his players. His tactical knowledge and man-management skills make him an attractive option for the job in England.

However, the FA does not put all its eggs in one basket. They are also looking at other highly respected managers. Eddie Howe has done an excellent job at Newcastle United, making them a competitive force in the Premier League. Though currently without a club, Graham Potter has previously impressed at Brighton and Chelsea. Mauricio Pochettino, now at Chelsea, has a wealth of experience and success in the Premier League and European competitions. And, of course, Pep Guardiola's name has been mentioned, though it remains to be seen if he will leave Manchester City for the England role.

In the interim, Lee Carsley is seen as a steady hand who can guide the team in their upcoming Nations League fixtures. Carsley has done well with the Under-21 side and is familiar with many of the younger players expected to step up to the senior team in the coming years.

The FA is exploring various options to replace Gareth Southgate as the England manager. Ange Postecoglou, with his impressive track record, is among the potential candidates. The decision will be critical for the future of English football, and the FA is taking its time to ensure the best possible choice. The fans eagerly await the announcement of the new manager, hoping for continued success and strong performances in upcoming competitions. The next few months will be crucial as the FA finalizes its decision and the new manager prepares to lead England forward.